GORHAM — Gorham High School boys basketball Coach David Morrissette said that this year’s team has a nice core of younger players along with two seniors who are providing strong leadership to the younger players.
Morrissette, who is in his third year as the coach of the boys team said that he likes the direction he sees his young team moving in, in their third year of a rebuilding process.
Morrissette said senior Nolan York has been a great influence on the team with his understanding of what is happening on the court and his strong work ethic. Senior Liam Cairns has had a similar impact on the team, he said.
Both York and Cairns are forwards and are a strong inside presence in the paint, Morrissette said noting that their importance to the team will be in their ability to rebound and defend the basket throughout the season.
Morrissette said the team also has a core of returning sophomore players including Kody Lemieux, who was the team’s starting point guard last season. The coach said Lemieux is the typical pass first, shoot second type of guard and he defined the young man as the “motor of the team.” Morrissette said he is looking for continued growth from Lemieux as the season progresses.
Morrissette also spoke about Brendan Saladino as an important piece of the puzzle for the Huskies this season. Saladino is a good shooter with a great sense of the game who has grown stronger from last season to the present season, the coach stated.
Morrissette said the team’s fifth starter, freshman Issac Langlois saw significant minutes on the junior varsity team last year as an eighth grader. The coach said Langlois really understands the game and has worked hard to earn a starting spot on the team.
Other players expected to see minutes this season include freshman Jack Saladino, who saw time as a junior varsity player last season, Chase Carder and Jeromy Favreau.
Morrissette said Carder has shown strong leadership skills at practice and in the locker room and will see time as the season progresses. Favreau is a junior who has had limited time at the varsity level but should factor into the teams plans more as the season progresses.
Morrissette said that as a team goal he wants the boys to compete with the best teams in the division on a nightly basis. He said that while the team is not quite where it needs to be yet, it has turned the corner and he thinks that reaching the tournament this season is a realistic goal. Ultimately he would like to see the team playing its best basketball by February when it matters most.
The Huskies will get a good early test when they face Woodsville Wednesday, who Morrissette said is one of the top teams in Division IV. He also said Colebrook, Groveton and Littleton will be strong tests of his team’s ability.
The boys have already started the season 1-1 with a 60-21 loss to Littleton and a 55-26 win against Moultonborough.
“I am excited about this group of guys,” Morrissette said. “I like the energy they have shown so far and the work they have put in.”
