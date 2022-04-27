BERLIN — The 2022 Berlin High School girls tennis team is a very young team this year according to head coach Andy Rancloes with only three upper classmen on the roster following the loss of five senior players from a year ago.
The team includes two seniors, one junior, eight sophomores and three freshman and Rancloes said the team is the youngest team he has ever had.
“I have never had a team this young, so I am looking forward to a season where anything can happen,” Rancloes said.
The two seniors are Kadence Gendron and Tiah Turmel, while the lone junior on the squad is Maddie King.
Gendron and Turmel, who both have previous experience on the squad have taken an active leadership role Rancloes said.
“I am depending on them to show the younger girls what our program is all about,” Rancloes said.
Sophomores include Myah Henry, Redyn Munce, Leilah Horne, Abby Blais, Lena Caouette, Amaya Bledsoe and Naidia Bouchard. This year’s freshmen include Gabby Poulin, Alysia Gleason and Olivia Labbe.
Due to the youth of this year’s squad, Rancloes said he anticipates the season to be one of learning and growing and he is really excited to witness the girls grow as the season progresses.
Rancloes said his young team seems really excited about competing this year.
So far the girls are 1-3 on the season. They opened up the campaign with a 6-3 win over Moultonborough Academy April 4. They then dropped a match against Kennett 7-2 and then two matches against a strong Profile squad 9-0 and 9-0. The girls next match is away against White Mountain Regional High School May 2, they will then return home May 5 to face off against Stevens High School at the tennis courts in Gorham.
