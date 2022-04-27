BERLIN — After a somewhat odd season last year due to COVID-19, that saw the team play a lot of teams in Division IV, the Berlin Mountaineers baseball team returns to a more traditional schedule filled with their normal Division III foes.
As they return to their more normal schedule the Mountaineers will return a lot of experience on both the offensive and defensive end. Specifically, Head Coach Dan Mackin said he is returning all six of his pitchers, which includes Kam Huntoon, Carter Poulin, Griffin Melanson, Kolin Melanson, Jeremyah Dow and Jake Mercier. Of those starters, Huntoon, Poulin, Griffin Melanson and Mercier are all seniors and are expected to contribute in other ways to the team. Senior Ben Estrella is the other senior who is expected to see action this season. Mackin described Estrella as one of the fastest player in Division III.
Mackin said that freshman Cam Gonyer would be a newcomer to watch as he can play a variety of different positions.
Other players who are expected to contribute significantly include junior Brian Perry , who Mackin said he was hoping would have a breakout season. Another junior Mackin wants to get playing time is junior Keija Morton. Mackin also referenced junior Brody Duquette as a utility player who will see time at second base and in the outfield.
Mackin also expects some productivity from sophomores Evan Poulin. Jamison Walsh, Brady Poulin and Jonah Huot.
Mackin said one of the things he likes is that last season he pretty much played the same nine players, while this year he has more options of players who can fill in certain spots.
Mackin said the team faces a difficult schedule this year with teams like Kennett, Somersworth and White Mountains Regional High School on the schedule twice this year.
Mackin though said he likes his team this year as it has good leadership and a significant amount of varsity experience across the board, noting that it would be a disappointment for the team not to make the playoffs this season.
Mackin said he expects the team to be competitive this year and expects for the team’s pitching to be strong. Mackin said that Carter Poulin, Griffin Melanson and Kolin Melanson all won various all-state honors, which he noted was usually based upon offensive production, so the team has some strong bats returning to the team.
Mackin said that after not playing in 2020 and having a somewhat different 2021 season he is happy to get back to some normalcy for the team. He said he is excited for the season adding that he has a good group of guys who really enjoy playing the game.
Mackin said he expects the team to compete in every game and that the goal should be for the team to want to reach the upper echelon of baseball in Division III.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.