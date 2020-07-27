My thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to the family and friends of Eric Piche, a local military and law enforcement hero and former student of mine from a few years back. Eric was always a respectful, hard-working kid, who not only gallantly served his country in the military, during our involvement in Iraq but also as a distinguished N.H. law enforcement officer. RIP Eric.
Local historian Walter Nadeau sent me some information that I found very interesting. I appreciate the work that Walter does to find things for me and many others in the community. Here it is: "In 91 seasons of ice hockey, the Berlin High School boy's team has played in 1,497 games, with a record of 891 wins, 557 losses, and 49 ties, for a winning percentage of 59.5."
Gorham has an adult co-ed softball program that competes every Thursday evening with three games. Last week's results were: Mane Reflection over Fortin Burner 10-6; Bombers topped Top Notch Builders 15-3, and Mary's Pizza edged Taurus Financial 11-10. Hopefully, I can eventually get some specifics on the games and the standings as well.
There is also a men's modified softball tournament scheduled for this coming weekend, July 31 and Aug. (already!) 1-2 at Libby's Field in Gorham. There is no Canaan Tournament this year for the first time in many moons, so this one temporarily takes its place. More information will hopefully be published in Thursday's paper.
If you have been keeping an eye on the sky during the past couple of weeks you would have been able to witness the Comet NEOWISE which is part of the outer solar system is and has been visible in the Northern Hemisphere in the northwestern part of the sky near the big dipper. A warning, if you haven't and don't get to see it this time around (you might be able to see it in the next few days) cheer up, it will be back in 6,800 years! How do the experts figure that out?
The other night I was pleased to be able to attend two Cal Ripken Baseball games at Community Field. It was great to see the kids in both the minor and major league programs in action as well as visit with people who I haven't seen for at least five months, maybe longer. Things seemed almost normal!
One thing that isn't normal is Major League Baseball action taking place in huge stadiums with cardboard cutouts for fans, masks in the dugout, no high-fives or sunflower seeds. The umpires and managers can't even have a "normal" argument without wearing masks and social distancing.
Usually, I try to keep certain opinions to myself, but in this case, my interest has dropped even more when all players on one particular team, save but one patriot, kneeled for the national anthem. I am not sure how the other teams responded but certain actions are not too impressive for a sport that used to be America's pastime! Just one man's opinion.
As I was driving in downtown Gorham the other morning, I noticed a biker who looked familiar and turned out to be Mike Clark, who is/was a long-time physical education teacher and coach in southern New Hampshire. We made our first connection through coaching high school cross-country runners, particularly at the Paul Letarte Invitational races at Great Glen Trails, and we have kept in touch since then.
I did stop and we visited for a few minutes before I had to leave for an appointment. Great to see you Mike and enjoy today's SSS. Oh yes, it so happens that for many years Mike taught at Pinkerton Academy in Derry, with Jim McMahon, who coincidently is Mark and Sandy Tilton's son-in-law. And of course, Jim taught up here in Berlin before headed down south with his wife, Jennifer and family.
Babe Ruth baseball
Lots of action took place since last Tuesday with the two local Berlin-Gorham Babe Ruth teams. B-G 2 split a doubleheader with Newfound, losing the first game 6-5, with Griffin Melanson taking the loss, while brother Kolin pitched a very solid game, with his team coming out on top 2-0 in the nightcap.
Meanwhile, B-G 1 won big on Saturday besting Exeter 11-0 in the opener and then beat Portsmouth in the second game 11-0. Game one saw Brody Labounty pitch three strong innings, giving up two hits and Landyn Croteau coming in to give the Road Warriors two more excellent innings to win going away. Karter Deming had three hits in that game.
B-G's 11-0 win over Portsmouth featured Deming performing solidly on the mound, giving up one hit in four innings. Jake Mercier, in his pitching debut, tossed a perfect fifth inning, and Kam Huntoon continued the mound domination to nail down the win.
B-G 1 had 26 hits in the two games, with not only Deming's three hits in the opener, but Carter Poulin and Mercier each had four hits for the afternoon.
They continued their domination with two convincing wins over Franklin, 14-0 and 21-3. Jeremyah Dow gave up three hits to go along with 10 strikeouts, and he got plenty of offensive support from Isaac Langlois, Carter Poulin, Brody Labounty and Kolin Melanson, as they had multiple hits.
Game 2 was much of the same with Poulin, Huntoon, Langlois toeing the mound with authority while Griffin Melanson, Huntoon and Dow provided most of the offense.
“We are clicking on all cylinders and are just playing very well right now, presently at 14-1 in our division and 16-2 overall,” Coach DJ Johnson said. “Our pitching ERA at 2.71, and our team batting average is .428."
Regular season action is quickly drawing to a conclusion with the playoffs looming on the horizon. Most teams in the league are not looking forward to playing this team right now. Stay tuned for the playoff schedule.
Have a good day DoDo Lacroix and Rod Blackburn!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.