By DJ Johnson
GROVETON — Gorham traveled to Groveton Thursday afternoon and the boys soccer team continued its winning ways.
Isaac langlois scored twice with both assists going to Jack Saladino. Later Saladino would add a goal assisted by Jun Sung Montarro to propel the undefeated Huskies to a 3-0 victory, and three consecutive shutouts. Gorham will host Littleton today at 4 p.m.
Huskies over Groveton in O.T.
The Gorham girls soccer team did not want to be overshadowed by the boys so they took their “never say die” attitude and played a great and thrilling game winning 1-0 in overtime.
In overtime, Tori Demers scored on a corner kick five minutes into the frame to give the Gorham Huskies the 1-0 win at Groveton. Next up for the girls a home game against the Littleton Crusaders.
Berlin boys lose to Kearsarge
The Mountaineers traveled to Kearsarge on Thursday, with Kearsarge jumping out to a 4-0 lead and dominated the first half. “We played right into their hands in the first half,” said Berlin head coach Travis Houle.
Berlin had great ball movement in the second half. Kolin Melanson scored on a pass from Boyd Poulin but that was it. Kearsage would add one more to earn a 5-1 victory. The mountaineers were out shot 13-2. Next up for Berlin is Newfound at Gaydo field Tuesday 4 pm.
Newfound outlasts Berlin girls
On Friday, Berlin made its way to Newfound to take on the 4-1 Bears. Going into the third quarter with the game scoreless Newfound scored two goals less than a minute apart to take a 2-0 lead.
The Mountaineers kept battling and in the fourth quarter Cienna Langlais took a pass from Ava Petrie and beat the Newfound goalie to cut the lead in half 2-1, but that is how the game ended with Newfound winning 2-1. Berlin traveled to Bishop Brady Monday.
