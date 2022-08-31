I am writing in support of my own candidacy to represent Coos County District 6 (that now includes the towns of Shelburne, Gorham and Randolph) in the House of Representatives in Concord.
I have represented Gorham and Shelburne for several years, and I also hope to represent Randolph. I am running, in part, to fulfill the sense of obligation that I have to the communities that my wife, Violet, have been part of for decades. We raised six wonderful, successful children here, and the communities and this area played a big part in developing their character and giving them an excellent education. I believe I am the best person on the ballot for the job of Coos District 6 representative. I have always considered that representing my district is a full time job and it treated as such. Its citizens’ needs get my full attention.
I am and have been part of the leadership of the caucus as well as holding key positions on committees that allow me to speak up first hand for my district. I am currently senior policy adviser of Finance Division I, which gives me the opportunity to ensure our area gets what it’s due during the lengthy budget process. I also serve on and have chaired a number of important commissions and other committees that afford me the opportunity to serve my constitutes well.
I’m asking you to vote for me in the Sept. 13 primary and in the Nov. 8 General Election.
