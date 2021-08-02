To the editor:
To the residents in Dummer, I know exactly what you’re going through. Our local trail club always promised they would provide more patrol to help mitigate the ATVs that were violating the law, because our local PD couldn’t always be out there to provide coverage. If I had to use an example of the word “patrol,” I would put it at the same enforcement level as a mall security employee who carries only a radio and rides a Segway to enforce the laws for about two hours or less of their day.
Between the lack of enforcement, the constant dust, the noise, and the constant promises that the club was working hard on finding an alternative trail to divert the ATVs from Groveton to Lancaster, it never happened. The majority of us had enough, and voted to have it shut down a few years ago. It’s been brought back up again by the local club to reopen the road as a trail connecter, and guess what, with the same unachievable promises of providing patrol and reducing the dust.
As a hard-working tax payer in Northumberland, I’ve had enough. My concern is who is held accountable for when I get hurt on my property, which is less than 10 feet from the road, or on the roadway when ATVs fail to follow RSA Section 265:104 “Approaching Horses”. ATV businesses and ATV clubs can be held liable for ATV incidences that cause you to get hurt on your property, or if they damage your property. If you can invest in security cameras like I have, I highly recommend it. It’s a great way to keep track of how little law enforcement presence is in the area, and if any incidents happen on your property, it is then recorded for evidence.
Robin Gregg
Northumberland
