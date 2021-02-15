To the editor:
For our republic, "the last best hope of mankind," to be redeemed, three things need to occur: the Citizens United decision by the Supreme Court must be reversed; the Electoral College must be eliminated; and the Senate must be abolished.
All three together will reinstate majority rule. All three require constitutional amendments. Fat chance.
The Coos County Curmudgeon.
Robert Kruszyna
Randolph
