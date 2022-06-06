To the editor:
The city held a public hearing on the proposed budget last Wednesday. At that meeting, local Republican activist, Stuart Light, commented that the increase in the school’s operating budget is rewarding failure because low test scores are an indication that our schools are failing.
Mr. Light is wrong.
Anyone who knows anything about public education knows that standardized test scores are not an accurate measurement of student achievement. People who work in public education understand that these tests don’t measure the many attributes we all want our children to acquire.
These include creativity, critical thinking, resilience, motivation, persistence, curiosity, endurance, reliability, enthusiasm, empathy, self-awareness, self-discipline, leadership, civic-mindedness, courage, compassion, resourcefulness, sense of beauty, sense of wonder, honesty, and integrity. Standardized testing does not measure these attributes, which we all agree are essential for success later in life.
So, what do standardized tests tell us? According to studies, standardized test scores reflect the community where children live. A study conducted by New York University concluded that out-of-school, community demographic, and family-level variables strongly influence student achievement on large-scale standardized tests. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, nearly 17 percent of Berlin residents live in poverty. And according to NH Department of Education data, 45 percent of our students are eligible for free or reduced lunch. Median family income, according to research, is a strong predictor of SAT results.
In 2007, a study completed by UC Berkley noted that “high-school grade point average is consistently the best predictor of not only of freshman grades in college, the outcome indicator most often employed in predictive — validity studies, but of four-year college outcomes as well.” The lesson for Mr. Light is that assessments by teachers are better indicators of student achievement than standardized tests.
Mr. Light has never been and never will be an advocate for public education. His goal, the Republican goal, is to defund our schools.
Our teachers are under a lot of pressure to ensure our children are safe and learn the skills needed to be successful adults. If Mr. Light and his Republican colleagues want examples of how well our students are learning and how well our teachers are teaching, all he must do is read the local newspaper after graduation. Take note of the colleges and universities our graduates will be attending.
I’m proud of the work our teachers are doing, which is why I decided to serve another term on the Berlin School Board.
They deserve our respect and appreciation for their service to our community.
Thank you, teachers!
Nathan Morin
Berlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.