Not many people know the North Country the way Edie Tucker does. Working for decades as a reporter covering life here, Edie knows us. She knows the complexity of the issues we face and the things we care about. A good reporter’s most important skill is listening to people in a way that develops a true understanding of their ideas, their problems, their joys and sorrows. Edie excels at this. She is genuinely concerned about people and their lives. She really wants to understand. She is respectful, no matter what your politics may be.

