Not many people know the North Country the way Edie Tucker does. Working for decades as a reporter covering life here, Edie knows us. She knows the complexity of the issues we face and the things we care about. A good reporter’s most important skill is listening to people in a way that develops a true understanding of their ideas, their problems, their joys and sorrows. Edie excels at this. She is genuinely concerned about people and their lives. She really wants to understand. She is respectful, no matter what your politics may be.
Edie grasps the realities of life in the North Country. Not only our sweeping natural grandeur, but our economic challenges. The hardship caused by the loss of the mills and the decline of forestry. The resilience of our people and the need to build opportunity for our families. The need to use wisely the natural resources that are one of our most valuable assets. The critical role that education plays in the chances of our kids to do well in life.
For the past six years, Edie has used her knowledge, understanding, and concern for the North Country to advocate for us in Concord in the House of Representatives. She is an experienced legislator who knows the ropes in the State House and has been very successful working with both Democrats and Republicans to get things done. Edie is reasonable, practical, and persistent. She’s got grit.
That’s why as our senator, we can count on Edie to explore revenue sources like sports betting, that she helped to legalize. We can count on her to work hard to protect our valuable natural resources, as she did by sponsoring HB 1454, to require higher standards for landfill siting. Edie was able to work across party lines to get the bill passed, only to be vetoed by the governor.
Sometimes it seems that our North Country interests just aren’t taken very seriously in Concord. Edie has already built relationships and knowledge of the legislative process as a Representative. As our senator, Edie will be able to use those experiences, relationships, and knowledge to see that we are taken seriously and our needs are addressed.
Now more than ever, the North Country needs a strong leader in the Senate. Edith Tucker is that leader.
