To the editor:
There has been a great deal of information put out about absentee voting in the November election, not all of it true or accurate. If you are a registered voter, you may vote by absentee ballot. Simply ask your town clerk for an application, either in person, by mail or by telephone. Fill out the application form, sign it and return it. You will receive your ballot almost immediately. If you have not registered, it is still possible to do so by mail and/or phone. Request the necessary forms from your town clerk, but do it all quickly as there is not much time left.
You will not receive an application or a ballot if you have not requested one. If you do receive an unsolicited ballot it will not be official and it will not be counted. Do not be misled by what you hear online or on the talk shows. There is no fraud in absentee voting and all properly completed official ballots will be counted.
Of course you are still able to vote safely in person. All polling places will be sanitized and social distanced. All poll workers will be wearing masks and paper folders will be used for your ballot to reduce contact. All we ask is that you do your part and wear a mask. If you do not have one a greeter will give you one at the door and offer hand sanitizer.
John Henne
Shelburne Moderator
