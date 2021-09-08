To the editor:
Why the sudden interest? I don't see the protesters with signs complaining about home inspections. You don't get a Certificate of Occupancy for your home unless it passes inspection for sanitation compliance. Did you explain that you don't believe in dysentery so you don't need a system to protect your neighbor's well? After all, you don't know anyone who got dysentery. What about the right to sell tainted food? Public health laws infringe on that right too. Do you object to all public health laws or just the ones that have a bandwagon you can jump on?
Is it that you're afraid to have an unknown substance injected in your body?
That's why I don't have tattoo ink injected in me. It's not even studied, much less FDA approved!
Jim Mesthene
Dummer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.