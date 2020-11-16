To the editor:
I write this on Wednesday evening Nov. 4, not knowing the progress or outcome of the presidential election. Last I checked (approximately 7 a.m.) it was close. My reason for writing is to say it is time for the Electoral College to go. There is a big push urging everyone to vote, telling us our vote is very important. I find this to be an unconvincing argument when we have had two elections since the year 2000 where the popular vote winner did not win the election. I believe more people would vote if they truly thought their vote actually meant something.
Every other election in the USA, from the selectmen in Dummer to the mayor of New York City, is decided by popular vote i.e. most votes wins. Akin to rooting for your favorite team, your candidate may not win, but you deal with it. You may not like it and that is your right.
When the winner of the popular vote is not in the White House, how should we feel? I feel neglected and inconsequential. When did our government become just about parties and not the people? I know I won’t be around to see such a sweeping change in government, but I believe it’s a change that needs to be made. There is just too much money to be made by the politicians, lobbyists, etc. to ever let it happen. If we have a voice how come no one hears what we say?
Jim Couhie
Gorham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.