To the editor:
Every town should file an “amicus brief” supporting Francestown vs the state’s unconstitutional “Housing Appeals Board.”
The HAB has had a devastating effect on Francestown. They have ruled in favor of a developer, overriding the wishes of the people regarding Francestown’s historical district.
The HAB is made up of only three very compromised individuals with potentially serious conflicts of interest. The HAB has total control over any board in your town and the right to overturn any decision that has been made in compliance with a town meeting vote. This means a total loss of local control when it comes to having a say in the way you want your town to develop.
The mistake that “social justice warriors” make when they seek to have the “state” overturn local rules is thinking the town is imposing zoning and planning laws when it’s the people who voted for those laws. This is the purest form of democracy — the popular vote — and governance that is closest to the people. It should be respected.
Ask your town select boards, councils, planning boards and zoning boards if they are aware of this situation and ask what they will they do about it. Demand Gov. Chris Sununu immediately sign an executive order to repeal this tyrannical state board that was secretly created within a previous budget because it failed to pass a vote of the legislature about three times. Otherwise, Sununu’s legacy will be that he knowingly set out to destroy the New Hampshire Advantage.
Jane Aitken
Bedford Residents
Association
