To the editor:
Did you know that California schools give out condoms, show children cartoon pornography, encourage homosexuality, change gender, promote abortions without consulting parents.
They are trying to pass this in Texas and to the rest of the states. If a parent goes to school to protest the parent is not adhered to. The student has the right, not the parent. This information comes from a reliable source: Eagle Mountain International Church in Texas.
This election please consider your vote for the candidates that have Biblical priorities. For these practices must be overturned. They are ruining the lives of our children.
This is what the cause of the Democratic liberality has affected. No wonder California in on fire.
We need God fearing people in power, not only in politics, also in the schools, to change the evils in our world. So help us God.
Diane Taupier
Berlin
