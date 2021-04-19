To the editor:
Joe Biden inherited a border crisis, as did Donald Trump and presidents before them. It is time America owned this crisis and did something about it. Our immigration system has not been restructured since 1965. For too long, we have resorted to the blame game rather than the hard work of figuring out, together, a reasonable and humane border policy that takes into account the present world conditions, secures the border and recognizes the role of immigration in our economic recovery and long-term economic growth.
Obviously, we can’t just open the borders to all comers and must secure points of entry and invest in more technology and personnel to maintain control along the entire border. Just as obviously, immigrants are a positive force in our nation, holding jobs that are important to our economy and communities. There is a high employer demand for workers in such industries as farming, fishing, forestry, cleaning and maintenance, the food industry, construction, home care aides, etc.
When are we citizens and the officials we elect to govern going to stop making this a divisive political issue and take responsibility for solving these problems by providing the resources needed and making enforceable, uniform laws and adequate labor protections that allow workers to come to the U.S. temporarily or permanently and contribute to our economy?
Cynthia Muse
Rye
