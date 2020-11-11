To the editor:
Getting rid of Donald Trump is like scouring a filthy toilet bowl.
Cling as he might to the power he abused, when the last of his bogus lawsuits is laughed out of court, he will still find himself flushed out of office and swirling toward the gurgle of oblivion.
Closing the lid, we can salute his departure with a resounding blast from the seat of our pants.
The poll of death this unholy president has left hanging over America is the legacy of a creep whose political role-model has been Vladimir Putin right from the start.
Just look at what Trump is doing at the end of his term, he chooses to play golf, ignoring the pandemic, while his lawyers try to overturn the will of the people who voted him out of office. This how a dictator behaves.
Let’s hope that when Marine 1 lifts off from the White House lawn, disposing of this unwanted president, there will be a substantial prison term awaiting him for his crimes against the nation.
Bill Ellison
Berlin
