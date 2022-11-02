The BES PTO would like to thank the entire Berlin Elementary School staff including teachers, paraprofessionals, Title I, the Food Services Department, the Transportation Department, the Speech Department, the Student Support Center and Counselors, administration, and SAU3 Central Office for putting together amazing trunks for our Trunk or Treat event. Thank you to the BMHS National Honor Society and Key Club who had fantastic trunks as well.
We would also like to thank the Berlin Fire Department, Berlin EMS, N.H. Department of Corrections, Northern Human Services, and White Mountains Community College for their time and participation.
A huge thank you goes out to all of Berlin Middle High School students and staff for their role in donating and collecting candy which was vital to the event. Thank you to the National Honor Society for their help in promoting, collecting, and totaling the candy.
Also our sincere thanks to Hair By Dena, Jericho Deli, and Nails by Tanya for their support and donations. And to the Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce for allowing us to use the Heritage Park.
The winner of the golden Best Trunk Award, voted by the kids, is the Lunch Crew with their Wizard of Oz themed trunk.
Thank you to all who helped make our first Trunk or Treat a success!
Berlin Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization
