First, thank you to all who read The Berlin Sun.
Second, your help is needed as the newspaper takes on its weekly status.
A calendar of events is one feature we will be returning to our pages. Please send by email, the post office or even leave a voicemail message with details that you or your organization want others to know about for an upcoming program. Boosting attendance benefits us all. There are many postings on Facebook, yes, and not everyone sees them. Please email two weeks to one week ahead of time: the event’s name, where and when it will take place and for how long, the cost to attend, requirements to attend and a phone number, website or email address for people who want more information. These can be sent to me at lisa@berlindailysun.com with a copy (cc) to bds@berlindailysun.com. The Berlin Sun office number with voicemail to leave a message as needed is (603) 752-5858.
Event listings can be in Coos, Grafton or Carroll counties. Road trip calendar items are eyed for a destination in another part of New Hampshire or New England and can be emailed to me as well.
Letters to the editor can be emailed to the two email addresses above. Handwritten or typed letters can be mailed through the U.S. Postal Service or dropped off at The Berlin Sun’s office at 164 Main St. in downtown Berlin.
Letters should be up to 300 words. Include phone number and email (not for publication) so we may contact the writer. All letters will be considered for publication and edited.
The Berlin Sun also welcomes press releases, birth, engagement and wedding announcements, graduations, military promotions and other news about local people, businesses and non-profit organizations. Send community news items to bds@berlindailysun.com. The deadline is Tuesday at noon. Obituaries may be sent to bds@berlindailysun.com and someone will contact you about payment. You may also submit and pay for an obituary at tinyurl.com/berlinsunobits.
For classified advertising and subscription inquiries, you can email and make phone calls to our main office in Conway at (603) 356-3456 (press the number for classifieds to reach a representative). An email also can be sent to jamie@conwaydailysun.com. Please contact our advertising sales representative for a display ad at lori@berlindailysun.com or call (603) 986-2948.
Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. is the deadline each week for all classified advertising for that week’s print edition. For all other advertising, the deadline is Tuesday at noon for that week’s print edition.
Thank you.
— Lisa D. Connell, editor
