Dear North Country Healthcare (NCH) Community:
I would like to provide you a brief update on our continued fight against COVID-19, and our commitment to you.
First and foremost, I would like to address and thank our patient-focused providers and staff. As has been the case since before the current pandemic, you have risen to the occasion and continue to help us fulfill our Mission to provide accessible, high quality, integrated healthcare. Your dedication speaks to your adaptability, innovation, and integrity. I remain grateful for, and appreciative of, your stamina, hard work and commitment to our patients and one another.
NCH’s care efforts in the community remain a constant, as the top priority of a healthcare system is to create and maintain a safe environment for patients and employees, regardless of a pandemic. Anything contrary to that commitment would be irresponsible.
Our affiliates continue to work closely with our healthcare partners to provide necessary resources including COVID-19 vaccines and testing kits, allowing our community members to remain confident that we can meet their needs – both emergent and preventative. I would like to remind everyone that vaccination remains the most proven and effective way to reduce the spread of the virus. In addition to the wearing of a facemask, social distancing, and practicing proper hand hygiene, the vaccine offers us the chance to return to a bit of normalcy, but more importantly, keep our community healthy.
There has been much discussion and discourse regarding the decision of NCH to take a leadership role and make COVID-19 vaccination a condition of employment. Although this decision was not made lightly, it was made with the best interest of all our stakeholders, not the least of which are residents of, and visitors to, the area who depend on us to ensure their health and wellbeing. With this measure taking effect next month, allowing time for our team members to appropriately give this decision the thought that it deserves, we remain committed to a safe and comfortable environment within our facilities. Although we continue to listen to the concerns and questions of our employees, this particular issue is not open to negotiation, as we must best ensure the health and wellbeing of our stakeholders.
Thank you to the numerous community members and leaders who have contacted NCH and our affiliates, expressing support of all that we are doing to keep you safe. Our preventative efforts against COVID-19 continue. We remain vigilant and well-positioned to meet the needs of all those whom we are so privileged to serve.
Tom Mee is the Chief Executive Officer of North Country Healthcare.
