Steve Enman’s opinion piece in the May 27 Sun is replete with falsehoods. He falsely stated that Dr. Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, had contradicted himself in the early stages of the pandemic last spring by first stating that masks were not necessary to avoid COVID-19 infection. In fact, old science on coronavirus spread, which is what he first relied upon, suggested that the virus was of a size that could penetrate all but an N-95 mask, thus that masks would not be effective, and that the N-95s were in short supply and needed by hospital workers to protect them while treating infected patients.
As more study on this virus was conducted, Fauci then shared those results, which indicated that this virus was spread largely by nasal droplets which most masks actually stopped, and so his recommendations changed to wearing any available cloth mask. That’s called evolving science, not contradiction. In fact, every single scientific study in the world performed on masking and social distancing demonstrated them to be effective against this particular virus. As a result, these protocols were further emphasized. Enman warned that even fully vaccinated people were contracting the virus. He failed to mention that the CDC reported that number as less than one out of every 3,000 vaccinated people after 30 million U.S. vaccinations, proving that the vaccines are even more effective than previously predicted.
Enman lauded Scott Atlas of the Hoover Institute for his conclusion that our government was overreaching to restrict activity without a scientific basis. What Enman did not tell you is that Atlas, who never took a day of instruction in epidemiology, spent his career as a radiologist, and that the Hoover Institute is nothing more than a right-wing economic think tank headed by Condoleeza Rice with the aim of trashing government management of anything. Although originally affiliated with Stanford, the Institute, and Atlas in particular, has been roundly condemned by both former colleagues and the scientific community for his unscientific prescriptions regarding the virus. Even the article Enman quoted from is full of false statistics and claims unsupported by epidemiological science and has been roundly discredited by reputable scientists. It is no wonder Atlas was invited by Trump to serve as his chief White House pandemic advisor. Moreover, Dr. Birx recently publicly excoriated Atlas for his charlatan pseudo-science.
Enman clearly never read the Constitution he touts nor studied the Supreme Court cases applying it. The U.S. Constitution expressly recognizes our government has the duty to protect the welfare of the citizenry. That’s even in the Preamble. The Supreme Court has said that in an epidemic, the democratically elected government has the power to issue restrictions on behavior, including the wearing of masks and the administering of vaccines, if it deems it necessary in a public health emergency in order to stop the spread of disease (Jacobson v. Massachsuetts SCOTUS 1901). The decision is over 100 years old and still the law of the land. It stated that citizens always have the remedy of being heard by elected officials before a decision and voting them out of office if they disagree, but none of us have the right to pick and choose which public safety laws we will follow. Try telling the cop who stops you for speeding that he is violating your Constitutional rights, Enman, and see how far that gets you. The truth is, the Constitution does not give one the free choice to kill his neighbors by spreading deadly disease. That is not a “personal choice”, but a willful assault. Quote the Bible all you want, Enman, but nowhere does it condone that.
Shockingly, Enman even went on to state that masks, themselves, caused physical illness. But in point of fact, only people with respiratory problems are at risk from mask wearing, and every single mask mandate excepted them from the requirement with specific language to that effect, something Enman failed to mention.
According to Johns Hopkins University, this country’s leading scholarly institution in the field of epidemiology, we have surpassed the horrific death toll of the 1918 flu pandemic, and in less time, not to mention the thousands of COVID survivors whose neurological health has been damaged, possibly permanently. This country achieved such a dark outcome as a direct result of Trump’s policies that delayed PPE distribution, delayed vaccine distribution, and propagated false assurances, encouraging many governors to lie about the deadliness of COVID-19 while lifting safety protocols too early. Real epidemiologists say we are potentially in for a resurgence this fall as a result.
In one aspect I agree with Mr. Enman. This country is in rough shape educationally, but not just because of the recent need for remote schooling. We have a pandemic of ignorance that permeates our society where people freely ignore actual science in favor of made-up stories that suit their preferred simplistic fantasies. It belies a fundamental inability to discern bull---- from reality, a lack of capacity for real scientific research, and a basic disdain for reading news in favor of immersion in a seemingly endless stream of twisted political propaganda, largely fascist in origin, that targets the uninformed and weak-minded among us whom our education system has failed to arm with a modicum of intellectual ability.
And yes, Mr. Enman, I, too, have a prayer: God help us all!
Theodore and Barbara Bosen own and operate Berlin Trails Inn B&B.
Log In
