The Jan. 6 Committee has not touched on Donald Trump’s most horrific crime. Trump began his public push to discredit mailed-in ballots on April 8, 2020, live from the White House Press Room, followed by frequent condemnations of mailed-in balloting throughout the election season, painting mailed-in ballots as “fraught with fraud.”
By election day, in swing states, only one in three Trump voters voted by mailed-in ballot. Conversely, in those same states, a majority of Biden voters voted by mail. Knowing mailed-in ballots would take days to count, Trump had thus clearly planned, far ahead, to falsely assert that “fraudulent Biden ballots” were being “dumped” after the election, and that “suitcases of Biden ballots hidden under election workers’ desks” were being counted and “repeatedly scanned late at night.” But how did Trump know that Democrats would vote by mail while Republicans voted in person? After all, in swing states in 2016, more Trump voters than Clinton voters had actually voted absentee (Pew Research Group). What made those propensities flip?
The answer is COVID-19 and Trump. Days before Trump began his scheme of denouncing mail-in ballots, the Centers for Disease Control had reported that urban Black and Latino communities were being ravaged by COVID at three to five times the rate of white communities. It would have been clear to anyone with nefarious intent at that point, thinking of voter turnout, that if COVID fears were emphasized in the minority communities of swing states, while white Trump voters there were made to believe COVID was not a risk, then the minority vote would be predominantly mailed-in while Trumpsters would vote in-person on election day.
According to 2020 survey numbers compiled by Pew Research in swing states, 40-60 percent of Blacks and Latinos voted by mail, almost twice as many on average as Trump voters, and because polling consistently showed that nine out of 10 Blacks, as well as the majority of Latinos, favored Biden, most assuredly those were almost all Biden mail-in votes. Trump understood far in advance that if he was able to manipulate minorities in swing states to vote by mail while manipulating his own voters to vote in-person, he could bring about this very scenario.
Then all he had to do was find a way to stop the delayed count of the mailed–in ballots and declare himself the winner. He achieved this result by staging super-spreader events for his minions where he downplayed the risk of COVID. Like lemmings, they flocked to him, maskless and without social distancing, then carried the virus generally throughout the population where it took a deep hold, causing havoc in urban minority communities in swing states, forcing them to change their voting behavior. Trump’s willful thwarting of the nation’s COVID response has been well documented (Brennan Center for Justice, July 26, 2021).
Of course, it took its toll among white Trump voters, too, but to a far lesser degree. Moreover, Trump relied on the Svengali grip he had upon these suckers to convince them that COVID was nothing to fear. It worked perfectly, allowing him to make the last ditch play he attempted after election day to stop the count of mail-ins in every swing state. Had he succeeded, he would have had more votes than Biden when the count stopped, because in-person voters had given him an early lead in each.
This strategy, as any scheme ever employed by Trump, could never have been cooked up by his limited intellect. Only someone like Peter Navarro, his close aide, has the smarts to concoct such a plan, but so far Navarro won’t respond to his subpoena. This is the issue that most needs investigation. It’s the crime of the century.
Besides not working out for Trump in the end, it was bad for Americans, generally, who have had the highest per capita incidence of COVID infections and deaths among the world’s industrialized countries. Trump is all-in on the vaccine now after an analysis in the Washington Post indicated that every county in America that voted for Trump had more COVID deaths per capita than every one of the Biden counties, and now Trump sees he is losing potential voters.
Of course, none of this will matter for Trump in 2024 as he’ll be watching the election from a jail cell, wearing a jumpsuit matching his hair color, but his wannabes, especially Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, have already begun to ride with the anti-vax crowd, pushing legislation, including here in New Hampshire, to frustrate the rate of vaccinations. Rest assured, some strain of COVID will continue to spread each fall for a while and GOP “Sons of Trump” will exploit it. They are betting that they won’t lose more white GOP voters they kill than minorities they both kill and suppress with their slew of draconian voter access legislation designed to impact communities of color and mail-in voting generally. The GOP is now firmly the Party of Death. Moreover, it won’t be just COVID death they bring about this time around if they succeed, but the death of democracy itself.
Ted Bosen lives in Berlin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.