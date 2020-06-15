BERLIN — No serious injuries were reported Sunday when a 9-year-old boy operating a youth ATV collided with an ATV operated by an adult on Smitty’s Trail in Jericho Mountain State Park.
According to N.H. Fish and Game, the youth’s 90cc Polaris ATV was taking a corner on the wrong side of the trail when it collided with an Arctic Wildcat 700cc ATV shortly after 2 p.m. on the trail connecting Gorham and Berlin.
The youth’s machine was towed from the scene to the parking area off Route 2 in Gorham.
When the young driver and his riding party reached the parking area, he was evaluated by emergency medical personnel with the Gorham Ambulance and transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for further evaluation. The adult operator was able to drive his ATV from the scene.
Fish and Game said the youth operator had some limited experience riding on trails prior to the accident and was accompanied by other adult operators at the time of the collision.
Inexperience and inattention are considered to be the primary contributing factors in the collision.
Assisting Fish and Game at the scene were N.H. State Police and Gorham Police Department.
Fish & Game Conservation Officer Robert Mancini urged ATV drivers to exercise caution when out riding the trails.
“The combination of favorable weather and the opening of sanctioned trails has resulted in an influx of OHRV activity throughout the state. Trail users should expect to see a high amount of traffic throughout the riding season and take additional precautions to ensure safety. As always, riders should follow other trail users at a safe distance in an effort to be able see and avoid potential hazards along the trail,” Mancini said.
For more information about safe riding, go to ride.nh.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.