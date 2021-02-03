COOS COUNTY — While the Phase 1B vaccination rollout by the state has hit scheduling snags in areas of the state and country, Coos County hospitals report it has gone smoothly here.
“I’m really proud of our group,” said North Country Healthcare CEO Thomas Mee. “Nationwide, and even across this state there’s been a lot of chaos in the vaccine rollout. I’m really happy to see it roll out so smoothly in the North Country.”
Mee said vaccination clinics have been set up in Berlin, Colebrook, Lancaster and Whitefield and have already administered hundreds of free doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Under the state’s vaccination schedule, Phase 1B covers residents over 65 years of age or those medically vulnerable with two pre-existing conditions.
The success of the roll-out in Coos County is due in large part to the advance planning undertaken by the three hospitals involved, Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin, Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster and Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook and local health-care officials.
Mee said Coos County is the state’s largest, poorest and least populated county and health officials realized early on that the hospitals would have to be the focus of the vaccine clinics.
“So, we’ve been gearing up for this for really many, many months,” he said, adding that Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital invested a quarter of a million dollars last year in building a drive-thru building that could be used for testing and vaccines especially in cold weather.
In Berlin, the Androscoggin Valley Hospital has repurposed the former Brown School for a clinic. In Whitefield and Lancaster, Weeks Medical Center has set up clinics at its facilities.
Right now, North Country Healthcare is receiving a total of 460 vaccines a week for all of its clinics, which Mee called a “disappointing number.” He said North Country Healthcare has streamlined the process and could easily administer several thousand vaccines a week if the supply were available.
Appointments for patients’ second doses are made at the time that the first vaccine is administered, eliminating confusion or worry that the second dose will not be available. For those getting the Pfizer vaccine, the two doses must be administered 21 days apart and for the Moderna vaccine it is 28 days and Mee said the appointments will fall within those recommended range.
“This is about making it as easy and calming as possible for those we serve,” commented Mee. “We want to ensure that individuals can rest easily, knowing that we will walk alongside them during what can be a very confusing process.”
Right now, the Coos clinics are scheduling well into March. Mee said they have a process to alert patients if more vaccines become available so people should register even if they can’t get an appointment for weeks.
The clinics are set up so that at least one is open every day, Monday through Friday.
Mee said they can ramp up the schedule if additional vaccines come online or production increases.
“If we get additional doses vaccines, then we increase the clinics themselves,” he said.
Mee said response to the vaccine has been overwhelmingly positive and many patients are thankful to be receiving one. He said 80 percent of the employees of North Country Healthcare opted for the vaccine, which was not made mandatory and said he expects a high response from the general public as well.
To make an appointment, people can call 211 or on-line at vaccines.nh.gov.
For anyone having trouble registering for an appointment, an email address and phone numbers have been established and members of the North Country Healthcare team will work diligently to reply as quickly as possible.
Email NCHCovidHelp@northcountryhealth.org or call:
Androscoggin Valley Hospital: (603) 752-2300, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday
Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital: (603) 388-4259, 7 a.m.–7 p.m., daily
Weeks Medical Center: (603) 788-5656; 8 a.m.–5 p.m. , Monday–Friday.
“If you're not already scheduled, please call the number and get scheduled. And if there are barriers that prevent you from doing so we have the resources to help you address that. There's no reason for anyone not to have access to this vaccine because of transportation, because of lack of the internet, or lack of a PC. We have people that can help,” Mee said.
