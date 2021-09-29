The Great Apple Crunch is coming to local schools

MILAN — Local students will be participating on Oct. 7 in the Great Apple Crunch promoted by the N.H. Department of Education to spotlight local success of thriving national farm to school movement.
The Great Apple Crunch will happen at Milan Village School, Edward Fenn Elementary School and Errol Consolidated School as part of National Farm to School Month celebrations taking place across the country.
In 2010, Congress declared October as National Farm to School Month, recognizing the important role farm to school plays in promoting well-being among children and strong local economies.
"Androscoggin Valley Farm to School is about making the healthy choice the easy choice,” said Heidi Barker, extension field specialist for Youth & Family — Healthy Living/Food Access.
Androscoggin Valley Farm to School is relaunching its efforts to make local healthy foods easily accessible in local schools.
Having been active in the area for several years, the group of local partners are committed to providing the education and tools to make healthy local foods accessible to all.
AVFTS will also be present at the Gorham Farmers Market on Oct. 7 to promote Farm to School month and offer local food samples, information on how to join the network, and will be providing a free raffle of a locally made corn hole board set.
Over the past decade, the farm to school movement has exploded across the United States, reaching millions of students in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories.
From school gardens and farm field trips to local food on cafeteria trays, farm to school practices help children learn about where food comes from and make healthier choices while also creating new markets for local and regional farmers.
“Farm to school is an important tool in the fight against childhood obesity and food insecurity,” said Helen Dombalis, executive director of the National Farm to School Network. “There are important economic benefits, as well. In the most recent USDA Farm to School Census, schools reported purchasing nearly $800 million in local food from farmers, ranchers, fishermen and food processors in their communities.”
National Farm to School Network has representatives in every state to help connect schools with local farmers and producers.
For more information about farm to school in New Hampshire contact Jessie Paine at jessie.paine@unh.edu.
Learn more about the farm to school movement at farmtoschool.org.
