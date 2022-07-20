BERLIN — White Mountains Community College is receiving $176,874 from the U.S. Department of Education to assist students. The funding, which was announced by U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), supports equity in access to higher education by financing direct and indirect student aid opportunities and empowering students to attend and graduate from college.
At WMCC, half the funding will be used for direct aid to students economically impacted by the pandemic. WMCC President Charles Lloyd said some students lost jobs during the pandemic or had to care for sick relatives. He said other students were supporting children with remote learning or had a lack of childcare.
The other half will be used to cover the cost of getting students to and from college for free through the Tri-County Community Action Program transit program. Lloyd said there is a transit stop at the Berlin campus and the funds will allow the college to expand the transit to its satellite campuses in Conway and Littleton.
Lloyd said the college is very grateful for the funding and the advocacy of the state’s congressional delegation for its students.
“This funding, in addition to previous rounds of funding, have been a true game changer to keep our students on their important path to economic prosperity,” he said.
Shaheen said the funding is coming from the American Rescue Plan, which she supported.
“Far too often, colleges and universities aren’t affordable or accessible for students from low-income and rural areas. That’s why I’m thrilled to see this meaningful award heading to White Mountain Community College. This grant will open opportunities for students to attend WMCC by providing direct financial aid and providing free transportation to and from campus — paving the way for graduation, financial security and fulfilling careers,” she said.
