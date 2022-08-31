BERLIN — Walking into St. Anne Church these days, one might think they were witnessing the rebuilding of Notre Dame in Paris France.
The church is filled with staging and scaffolding and draped plastic amongst the pews reaching to the high ornate ceiling with yellow tape circling some of the pews.
Although moving around is difficult, Sunday Mass is still being held in the church. Funerals and have been moved to Holy Family church in Gorham.
Funerals have been moved temporarily, according to the Rev. Kyle Stanton, so the restoration work can continue undisturbed during the week.
St. Anne’s is the only Corinthian Romanesque-style and possibly the largest church in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Manchester, said Stanton, who is pastor of Good Shepard Parish in Berlin, as we climbed the staging steps to the ceiling of the church.
From the ceiling scaffolding, one can see how high the ceiling is and how large the church really is. Being closer to the ornate plaster, one can see artistic details of the figures that cannot be seen from the floor.
Saddened and concerned when one of the original plaster corbeils had fallen and shattered on the floor, Stanton contacted Inspired Ornamental of Salem for an inspection and proposal of what could be done.
The area and pews below were taped off and the emergency inspection began.
Stanton applied immediately for a safety grant from the diocese and received $88,000.
Upon inspection, Mark Bergeron of Inspired Ornamental determined that the plaster corniches the angels, and frescoes of saints and martyrs, angels and cherubim were in much worse shape than thought.
The original estimate of $200,000 for repairs ballooned to $500,000 and inspection of the dome over the altar has not begun.
Bergeron said many previous efforts to stabilize the plaster only caused more damage.
“Someone trying to secure the failing arches had previously put nails into the face of the plaster. By doing that, it breaks all the plaster keys behind it and that is why the plaster is failing,” he said. “We are removing all the nails and using new screws into the framing to hold the arches.”
Bergeron was asked would the damage have been as bad if there had been no previous efforts at maintenance?
He replied, “There would have been less. Some areas might have fallen earlier but there definitely would have been less damage to the overall church.”
“This is not unusually terrible,” said Bergeron. “This damage is par for the course that we usually see. We’ve done 15 to 20 churches like this over the years.”
To restore the church, Bergeron said, “We’re cutting out all the cracks cleaning and patching as needed. If we must, we will make a new mold and attach them as needed. The molds are made of silicon which last forever and belong to the church afterward.”
Bergeron said the plaster used such cases is a gypsum material of the exact same type used originally.
“Nothing has really changed in our industry. We use screws instead of nails and power drills instead of hand drills. The most that has changed is the mold process using silicone, which can make a mold in 20 to 30 minutes rather than the old way of freezing gelatin which could take hours.”
The molds are usually made in Inspired Ornamental’s shop in Salem and then transported to the site.
“We’ve been here with a four-man crew for the last three months and expect to be here for another month for this phase,” Bergeron said.
Stanton said that the next phase would be to have Bergeron come back to inspect and repair the other parts of the church, then have the church completely painted.
Stanton said that in 2019, a plan for repairs to the plaster was estimated at $250,00, but once staging was put in place the magnitude of the damage to the plaster became more apparent.
“You look from the ground and you can see that doesn’t look good but up close you can see how extensive the damage is,” said Bergeron. “Up close is where you can see the damage.”
“It is also where you can see the beauty,” the Sun reporter replied. “I’ve seen the ceiling from the floor and never realized how tall the church really is or the detail and beauty in the statues and decorations.”
Bergeron pointed to a shelf, saying, “You can’t see the cracks in it from the ground but that whole shelf was loose and ready to fall.” Bergeron then pulled the piece from the wall to show damage.
Inspired Ornamental has restored many churches office buildings and residences over the years all over New England and as far south as Alabama.
“I think St. Paul’s in Cambridge is the biggest we’ve ever done but this is definitely the second largest,” Bergeron said. “You don’t usually see a church this ornate here in the states, in Europe yes, but this is the most ornate church I’ve ever been in.”
Bergeron pointed out a cartouche that one of the ceiling fans had damaged.
“The fan was actually hitting the plaster.” A lot of damage was done by the installation of the fans.
Stanton said the ceiling fans will be taken down and not replaced.
“The amount of air they move is minuscule at best,” he said. “As we go along, we’ll have the electricians come in remove the fans and change wiring and clean out dead lines as needed.”
Bergeron said a lot of people do not realize how much work there is in a project like this. A different company handles the staging and that must be moved and secured constantly.
Bergeron said, “We can see a lot of damage down below but we can reach that from ladders so that is not our concern now. We are just trying to focus on the high stuff where we need scaffolding.”
“You don’t see how big things are from the floor right there is an angel that is nearly as tall as Fr. Stanton.” The angel is 5 foot, 10 inches. Fr. Stanton is over 6 feet.”
In 2019, the parish council designed a master plan for the restoration of the church originally designed by Berlin Architect A.I. Lawrence and dedicated in 1900.
That plan was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic. In view of the extensive repairs needed, the parish council has decided to go ahead with its master plan of restoration, which would include the restoration of original designs.
The estimated cost of the complete renovation would be around $4 million.
The original cost of the church was estimated at $50,000, the interior of the church which is taking so much effort to repair was done by Italian sculptor J. Castiglioni of Boston.”
Funding for the original church was raised by the parishioners and was an enormous effort for a 1900 working class immigrant population. Stories from the 100th anniversary yearbook of saint Anne’s told of the $1,000 dollars raised by schoolchildren for the tabernacle from donations of two pennies a week, their names are still inside. The cornerstone was blessed in 1900 but the church was not fully completed until 1909.
Bergeron said, an older woman came in recently while he was working and said to him “Thank you for fixing the corbeil that fell. I usually sit in that pew.”
