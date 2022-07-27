CONCORD — State Fish and Game officials want to remind people to take your hunter education class and be ready for all the coming seasons.
Register today at tinyurl.com/3dyw24nu.
Select “Find a class,” to locate traditional face-to-face courses or pick “Start online course” to take the remote hunter education course. To complete the class, participants will be required to attend a field day, a schedule of which will be provided upon completion of either type of course. Walk-ins are accepted at traditional trainings on a space-available basis, but seats are never guaranteed. Pre-registration is highly recommended.
If you are planning to take the online hunter education course, get started now. There are currently numerous spots available in the field days that are required after completion of either course. These spots will become more difficult to get later in the year as hunting seasons get closer.
Hunter education is required in New Hampshire before a new hunter can purchase his or her first hunting license. If you are age 16 or older, you need a license to hunt. To meet this requirement, Fish and Game offers classes around the state. Participants must be at least 12 years old by the last day of the course to achieve certification in basic Hunter Education. Students must be at least 15 years old to take the online course with a field day. New Hampshire’s hunter education course provides rifle and archery certification.
Hunters who purchased an apprentice hunting license last year must take hunter education before they can purchase a hunting license. The apprentice hunting license allows people to hunt under the guidance of an experienced hunter, without first taking hunter education, but it can be purchased only once in a lifetime. Learn more at huntnh.com/hunting/apprentice.html.
For more information on Hunter Education in New Hampshire, visit huntnh.com/hunting/hunter-ed.html or call (603) 271-3214.
Hunter Education in New Hampshire is funded with Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration by an excise tax on firearms, ammunition, and archery equipment. To learn more visit huntnh.com/funding/wsfr.html.
