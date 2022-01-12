ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY — While the number of COVID-19 patients has dropped at the North Country’s three hospitals, health-care providers are seeing an increase in testing and in the number of positive cases.
“I think it is safe to say that Omicron is here. We’re seeing a lot more COVID-positive patients but, like the rest of the country, less severe illnesses that would require you to get hospitalized,” said Androscoggin Valley Hospital Vice President of Patient Care Services Brian O’Hearn.
While the Omicron variant is highly contagious, it is widely reported to result in milder symptoms than the deadlier delta variant.
The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services said more than 90 percent of specimens tested Monday showed evidence of the Omicron variant. O’Hearn said the spread of the new variant across the state has been rapid.
As a result, AVH is changing the treatment it uses to fight the virus.
O’Hearn explained that with the Delta variant, it used a monoclonal antibody treatment that is not effective against Omicron. A different monoclonal antibody treatment has been shown to work against the new variant and O’Hearn said they used it for the first time Tuesday.
The medication, however, is in very short supply and O’Hearn said officials from the hospital and Coos County Family Health Services are working out a set of criteria to make sure the treatment goes to those at greatest risk from COVID-19.
He said health-care providers have followed that guideline in handling both the vaccines and the antibody treatments, noting “they always start out in short supply.” O’Hearn said there is also an antiviral pill that is coming out.
“So, imagine how nice it would be when that supply catches up with demand …. you see your doctor and they prescribe, you know, a course of these medications,” he said.
As of Tuesday, there were 18,079 active cases of COVID in the state, the highest level ever. Currently 389 people are hospitalized with COVID, compared to 454 a month ago.
O’Hearn said there is only one active COVID patient at AVH on Tuesday and none in the ICU ward.
While the Omicron variant was slower in finding its way to the North County, members of the Androscoggin Valley COVID Community Task Force reported positive cases are on the rise with testing clinics filled to capacity.
The state reported over 103 positive cases in the Berlin-Gorham area Tuesday with 57 positive cases in Berlin, 29 in Gorham, 10 in Milan, and seven in Randolph. Overall, Coos County is reporting 223 positive cases.
Coos County Family Health Services CEO Ken Gordon said he believes staffing will continue to be the major issue for members of the task force as the region faces another upswing in the pandemic.
“I think we’ve done our best to prepare our communities for that possibility and just have to kind of carry on here as we make it through the worst of this hopefully,” Gordon said.
SAU 20 Superintendent of Schools David Backler said the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that reduce the period of isolation to five days (with no symptoms) is going to be help maintain the necessary staffing to avoid having to go to remote learning.
“We're going to try everything we can to avoid that,” he said.
In a written presentation, Berlin Superintendent of Schools Julie King said staffing there is strained with 10 staff members out as well as 44 students.
Health professionals continue to urge people to get their vaccines and booster shots as the best protection against COVID-19. Even if the vaccine or booster shot does not prevent people from getting the omicron variant, it will make the symptoms milder and slow the spread of the virus to more vulnerable segments of the population.
