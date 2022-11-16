CONCORD — A recount of the votes in Coos representative district 7 has turned the seat from red to blue. On election night, it appeared Republican John Greer of Carroll had eked out a 4- vote victory over Democrat Eamon Kelley of Berlin, 2,447 to 2,443. But Tuesday’s recount flipped the seat over to the Democrats, with Kelley winning by a 2-vote margin of 2,2452 – 2,450 over Greer.
“I was telling people right up until election night that it felt like it could go either way. I knew it would be close, but I did not expect it to be this close. This was a new experience for me,” said Kelley.
The district was one of several changed by the redistricting that took place after the new U.S. Census figures. With a drop in population, Coos County lost a representative in the 2022 election, going from 10 to a total of nine representatives. Coos legislators argued that given the size and rural nature of the county, the legislature should have allowed the county to keep all ten representatives.
Berlin initially was District 3 with three representatives. It became District 5 with two representatives and was also included in the florerial district 7 with Jefferson, Whitefield, and Carroll.
Kelley, who currently serves in District 5, chose to run for re-election in the florerial District, allowing former Berlin superintendent of schools Corinne Cascadden and former superintendent of Waste Water Treatment Henry Noel to run for the District 5 seats.
Greer had previously run for the District 7 seat which included Randolph, Whitefield, Jefferson, and Carroll but had lost to Rep. Edith Tucker of Randolph. In redistricting, Randolph was removed from the district but Berlin was added.
Both men picked up votes in Berlin, with Kelley adding five and Greer adding four votes. Kelley picked up two votes in Carroll and one vote in Jefferson but lost one vote in Whitefield. Greer lost a vote in Jefferson.
“I look forward to returning to Concord next year on behalf of the new district,” Kelley said.
Greer could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
Anna Fay, communications director for the N.H. Secretary of State’s office said a candidate wishing to challenge a recount result, must make an appeal to the Ballot Law Commission through the Secretary of State’s office by the time of the commission’s next meeting on Nov. 28.
