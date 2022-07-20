Randolph Public Library to hold book sale

Shoppers search for treasures at the Randolph Public Library Book and Bake Sale. The annual book sale is July 23. (COURTESY PHOTO)

RANDOLPH — Randolph Public Library’s annual book and bake sale will be held Saturday, July 23, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Randolph Town Hall, 130 Durand Road.

Each year, the library collects other people's treasures for the one-day book sale.

Library staff report a larger than usual number of donations this year due to “COVID clean-out” and personal books bought while libraries were closed.

There is a large selection of “almost new” adult fiction and non-fiction, coffee table books, children’s books, cook books galore, DVDs, books on CD, music CDs, and puzzles.

There is always a local interest section with some great White Mountain and local history books.

The Friends of the Randolph Public Library will also have a table with baked goods and local jams.

