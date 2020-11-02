ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY — Milan residents are voting today at the Milan Village School not at the town hall as the Sun reported last week. The polls are open in Milan from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m
Below is a list of polling places and times for the rest of the region.
BERLIN — Polls open from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Precinct 1 — The Berlin Recreation Center, First Avenue entrance.
Precinct 2 and 3 — St. Anne Hall, 304 School Street entrance.
Precinct 4 — Community Bible Church, 593 Sullivan Street entrance.
DUMMER — Polls open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at Dummer town hall.
ERROL — Polls open from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at Errol town hall.
GORHAM — Polls open from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at Gorham town hall.
MILAN — Polls open from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at Milan Village School
RANDOLPH — Polls open from 11 a.m-7 p.m. at Randolph town hall.
