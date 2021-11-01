BERLIN — The Berlin Planning Board heard updates on the proposed battery storage facility to be located at 972 Main St. in Berlin as representatives from Brookfield Renewable Energy Group spoke about the project during the board’s Oct. 5 meeting.
The meeting included a public hearing on the proposed facility.
At their Sept. 14 meeting, board members determined that the project is a development of regional impact and so a public hearing needed to be conducted allowing comments from abutting communities and the North Country Council.
Kaela Tavares, the community and economic development planner with North Country, attended the hearing via Zoom to provide comments on the project.
Don Bouchard of Horizons Engineering presented updates on developments since the Sept. 14 meeting.
Bouchard said based upon comments from the Berlin Fire Department a 20-foot gravel path had been added to the proposed plans, which would extend to the lower gravel road on the property to give the fire department access to the facility on all four sides. He also said a new gate would be added through the existing fence to provide access and additional security for the facility.
Bouchard said due to the change in the plans the proposed battery facility would have to be moved 5 feet to the north of its originally planned location.
During the meeting, Stephen Mockler of Brookfield Energy told the board members that the proposed battery facility would participate in two different energy markets, specifically the regulation of frequency and voltage and the main energy market, using energy generated to eventually sell when market conditions are right. He said the primary focus of the project is as a grid stabilizing tool for the entire power grid for New England.
Mockler said the batteries to be used at the site have a 20-year life expectancy and that Brookfield’s contract with the supplier includes a 10-year service agreement.
During the Oct. 5 meeting, several board members discussed issues relating to visual buffers for the proposed facility, specifically as it pertains to nearby Heritage Park.
Mockler said when the project is completed it will look better than what is currently at the site, adding that there are currently old rail cars and other debris that will be removed prior to installation of the facility.
One presented previously issue that was again discussed Oct. 5 was the potential explosion risk with the batteries.
Planning Board Member Theodore Bosen asked what the chemical composition was for the batteries.
He was told the batteries consist of lithium-ion and iron phosphate.
Mockler said the batteries themselves would be enclosed in a structure designed for safety and that there would be containment structures around the transformers on the property as additional safety measures.
It was mentioned at the meeting that the risk comes from the batteries getting too hot, but that there were controls in place to prevent that from occurring and that the risk of explosion was highly unlikely.
Berlin Community Development Director Pam Laflamme said the threat of fire or explosion was one of her concerns but that after learning more about the proposed structure her concerns were alleviated.
Tavares said the concern of North Country was in emergency response and that she simply wanted to make sure that emergency personnel were informed of any risks the facility may pose.
No action was taken at last Tuesday’s meeting regarding the proposal.
The planning board also spent time discussing possible changes to the city’s zoning ordinance, specifically with respect to lot sizes, setbacks and allowing manufactured homes on lots.
The proposed change to the lot sizes would modify the existing minimum lot size from 100-by-100 feet to 50-by-100 feet. Code Enforcement Officer Michel Salek suggested keeping the 100-by-100-feet guidelines.
During the discussion, several board members weighed in on the 50-by-100-feet proposal, with the majority supporting the change. Ultimately a motion was made to recommend to the Berlin City Council that the minimum residential lot size be changed to 50-by-100 feet with all members voting for the measure, with the exception of Bosen who voted against the proposal.
With respect to setbacks, the board could not reach a consensus. All of the board members appeared to have concerns regarding reducing the setbacks from the current setbacks, which are 25 feet in the front and rear with 10-foot side setbacks to 5-foot at the front and 3-feet at the rear and side.
All the board members said they felt the 5- and 3-foot setbacks were too small and they had concerns reducing it to that degree but were open to reducing the setbacks to something in between the current and proposed setbacks. No action was taken on the proposal.
Additionally, no action was taken on the proposal to allow manufactured housing wherever residential homes are allowed.
