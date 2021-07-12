BERLIN — The Berlin Planning Board members decided Thursday they needed more time to consider several zoning changes.
Berlin Community Development Director Pamela Laflamme submitted three proposed changes to the city’s zoning ordinance relating to setbacks, minimum lot size and manufactured housing on residential-type lots. The proposals are based on common requests by Berlin property owners, she said.
One proposed change would be to return the minimum lot size to 50 by 100 feet; the current regulation calls for 100-by-100-foot lots.
Laflamme said the 50-by-100-foot size was the minimum prior to the adoption of the current zoning ordinance in 1999 and many lots in Berlin are still 50 by 100 feet. The change would also reduce the minimum street frontage requirement from 100 to 50 feet.
In addition to the proposed change in minimum lot size, Laflamme recommended reducing minimum setback requirements.
Currently, setback requirements for residential single-family, two-family and general zones are set at 25 feet in the front and rear with 10-foot side setbacks for primary buildings, and 25 feet in the front, 10 feet in the rear and on the side for accessory buildings. The proposed changes would modify these setbacks to a 5-foot front set back with a 3-foot rear and side setback.
A final proposed change would be to allow manufactured housing wherever residential homes are allowed.
Laflamme said the three proposed changes were just a few of the changes she would like to see to the city's zoning ordinance, but she said she wanted to submit proposed changes a few at a time for board consideration.
The proposal to allow manufactured housing caused the most debate. Planners raised concerns that allowing manufactured housing on residential lots could result in an influx of mobile homes.
Board member Tom McCue said under the current city zoning definitions mobile homes are included in manufactured housing and that could result in issues.
Board member Lucie Remillard, who also sits on the city council, said if the city were to allow manufactured housing there would have to be restrictions in the definition of a manufactured home.
Laflamme said city staff could work on definitions, but also noted that most of the requests she is receiving for manufactured homes are for the the newer models that are practically indistinguishable from “stick-built” homes.
Board alternate Theodore Bosen said he did not want to encourage any changes to the zoning ordinance without knowing what the fiscal or economic benefit would be to the city.
Bosen said he previously worked as an attorney in Plymouth, Mass., and noted that in a nearby town that was free of housing restrictions, crime levels increased. He said the current manufactured housing definition included what he called “sardine cans” and he feared the worst if the city approved allowing such homes.
Bosen said lower income residents would create a drain on city services, specifically police, fire and educational services. He also expressed a concern that the changes were being suggested merely as a convenience.
Laflamme said that residents want different choices when it comes to housing and the goal of changing the zoning regulations is to give people more options when it came to how they wish to live.
She further added that she didn’t want to discriminate against people who may not want more expensive housing and voiced concerns about shaming people based upon their housing choices.
After further discussion, Laflamme said the board did not have to make a decision Thursday night, and several members suggested taking more time to digest the suggestions before making any decisions.
