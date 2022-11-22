BERLIN — The Parade of Lights will be held in downtown Berlin on Friday night, kicking off a holiday season of craft fairs, Christmas concerts and other events.
The Parade of Lights returns to Berlin on Friday after being canceled for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starting a 7 p.m., the parade, which is expected to include floats, walkers, fire trucks and other vehicles, and to usher in the arrival of Santa on the Kiwanis float at the end. This year’s theme is simply “Christmas.”
The parade will start on Glen Avenue and proceed north on Main Street to the Berlin Bowling Center.
The parade is organized by the Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce. After its two-year hiatus, the chamber put out a call earlier this month encouraging people to take part and help “keep this holiday tradition alive.”
Chamber Executive Coordinator Paula Kinney said Monday that more than two dozen entries, including floats, vehicles and walkers, had responded to that call — more entries than had participated in recent years prior to the pandemic.
Refreshments of doughnuts and hot chocolate will be sold by a food truck at the event.
Now, she said, “I’m just hoping everybody will come out and watch it. It’s going to be a great parade.”
The following day (Saturday Nov. 26), a craft fair is planned from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Service Credit Union Heritage Park at 961 Main St. in Berlin.
A benefit for Special Olympics athletes, the fair will feature crafts, woodworking, holiday gifts, mini doughnuts, hot cocoa, baked goods, jams and jellies. There will also be a chance to take a photo with Santa.
Gorham’s big holiday season kick-off is the following Friday (Dec. 2), with events planned at venues around and near Gorham Common under the umbrella of Winterfest.
The Gorham Parks and Recreation Department will hold a Festival of Trees with displays and a raffle of decorated Christmas trees.
The Parks and Rec Department will be open from Nov. 28-Dec. 1 for businesses and individuals assemble their decorated and lighted Christmas trees for the festival. The trees (or sometimes just the decorations) are donated to be raffled off on Dec. 2 from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. People are welcome to stop in and simply view the trees or purchase raffle tickets and enter to bring a tree home.
The Festival of Trees is a fundraiser for the town’s limitless playground for handicapped children with inclusive play and the updating of the information booth bathroom to be accessible under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Last year’s festival raised over $12,000 for these projects. For more information, contact Jeff Stewart at (603) 466-2101 or email jstewart@gorhamnh.org, go to gorhamnh.org/parks-recreation-department/pages/festival-trees.
Three other festivals round out Gorham’s Winterfest celebration:
• 3-5 p.m., Salve Regina Academy will hold a St. Nicholas Festival in the Holy Family Church parking lot at 9 Church St. People can buy Christmas trees, kissing balls, view a live nativity, listen to Christmas music and the story of St. Nicholas, and take part in the 50/50 raffle and the blessing of the trees.
• 4-7 p.m., Gorham Public Library at 35 Railroad St. will hold its holiday craft fair, with about a dozen local crafters selling their wares.
• 6-8 p.m. The 34th annual Santa’s Workshop can be found at the Medallion Opera House at Gorham Town Hall, 20 Park St. The Gorham Common lights will be on and Santa will arrive at town all.
Families are invited to come visit Santa and his elves. There will be refreshments, ornament making and you can get your picture with Santa. This event is free and is presented by the Gorham Fire Dept. Auxiliary, Gorham EMS and area business community.
Doors open at 5:45 p.m. People are asked to arrive during the time slot that aligns with the age of their youngest child: 6-6:30 p.m. for newborn to age 3; 6:30-7 p.m. for ages 4-6; 7-7:30 for ages 7-10; and 7:30-8 p.m. for ages 11+.
Several other craft fairs are planned in the coming weeks.
Nov. 26, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Great Glen Trails Holiday Craft Fair, will be held at Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center at 1 Mt. Washington Auto Road in Gorham. The fair features local artisans and crafters from around the region. Crafts include textiles, jewelry, holiday decor, baked goodies and treats, handmade soaps and lotions, and unique gifts.
The Great Glen Trails Holiday Craft Fair is a fundraiser for the Bill Koch League ski club, which is dedicated to teaching children cross-country skiing and providing a ski racing opportunties for children through age 13.
Dec. 3, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Service Credit Union Heritage Park, 961 Main St. Berlin, is the Heritage Christmas Fair, with a number of local crafters and bakers participating.
Dec. 11 and 18, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Gorham Farmers Market goes indoors at Gorham Parks and Rec Department, 33 Exchange St., Gorham. Vendors will be selling vegetables, meats,baked goods, honey, coffee and crafts.
Keeping the holiday spirit going, the Androscoggin Valley Chamber will again be sponsoring Light Fight — a contest to see who can create the most spectacular holiday displays at their homes.
This is the fourth year the contest has taken place in the city of Berlin and towns of Gorham and Milan. Past displays have ranged from lighted trees and houses to blowups to lighted scenes covering lawns.
Displays must be up by Dec. 16, and drive-by judging will take place Dec. 17-23 from 6-10 p.m. A list of entries will be published on Facebook and sent by email (request one at avlightfight@gmail.com) so everyone can take part in the viewing and judging.
Prizes will be given for the judges’ choice and people’s choice in business and residential categories.
