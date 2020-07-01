LITTLETON — The North Country Council is being awarded $400,000 to help local communities and businesses respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Specifically, the funds will help strengthen the regional response to COVID-19, provide technical assistance to North Country communities and small businesses to help them recover. The funds will also allow NCC to serve as a resource for further economic and social development opportunities, especially as the state continues the reopening process.
The award was announced last week by the U.S. Economic Development Administration. The funds are part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and were secured by U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) as a senior member of the Senate Appropriation Committee.
“This grant will help the North Country Council support a range of economic development efforts to help the region’s businesses and communities recover from the pandemic and create more resiliency going forward,” said Michelle Moren-Grey, NCC executive director.
“We need to ensure our communities and small businesses in the North Country get the assistance they need to weather and recover from the impact of COVID-19,” said Shaheen, the lead Democrat of the Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies Appropriations subcommittee, which provides funding for the EDA. “I’m pleased these federal funds have been awarded, which will go a long way toward helping the North Country Council carry out its mission of serving the region through bolstering the regional response to COVID-19, providing much-needed assistance to local communities and small businesses, and promoting further opportunities for economic and social growth, especially as the state continues to reopen.”
North Country Council is one of the state’s nine regional planning commissions and supports local governments in their policy planning and development.
