BERLIN — The ongoing discussion of what to do with the former Woolworth building located at 121 Main St. took another turn recently as new potential buyers were listed in a resolution that was read during Monday’s city council meeting.
The resolution proposes selling the property to Aaron and Pamela Throneberry-Perkins, owners of Main Street Affair in downtown Berlin, for $1.
Previously, the council had voted to sell the building to David Scalley for $1. That decision came after several discussions amongst the council on what to do with the building. Originally, the city had discussed demolishing the property, as the Berlin Industrial Development and Park Authority had offered to pay for the demolition up front as long as the city agrees to gradually repay BIDPA over a period of years.
Scalley had planned to convert the building into two or three store fronts and 15 upstairs apartments with green space in the rear of the facility according to information disclosed at a BIDPA board meeting in October.
According to Berlin City Manager Phil Warren Jr., who responded to an emailed inquiry from the Sun about the project, the Throneberrys, “are proposing a venue that would serve food and drink, would have pool tables and darts and entertainment. When touring the property, Aaron advised me of this and his plan to make it a quality location for the downtown.”
With respect to the Scalley proposal Warren said, “It is my understanding that the previous sale to David Scalley fell through — Mr. Scalley and his firm apparently did not have the capacity to complete the project.”
Ratification of labor agreements
The city council also unanimously ratified two labor agreements, one with public works employees and the other with office staff under the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.
According to figures provided by Mayor Paul Grenier during the meeting the public works agreement will see an increase of $68,370.36 in year one, $104,686.92 in year two and $159,105.30 in year three. The mayor noted however that these figures will be offset by a cost savings the city will see with respect to a change in health-care plans, where the city’s contribution will be decreased due to a change in the terms of the policies. The decrease from year one will be $88,829.52, year two $106,611.48 and year three $116,696.90, which means the cost to taxpayers will be $20,024.69 over the three years.
The AFSCME agreement will see an increase of $72,433.30 in year one, $96,293.74 in year two and $122,929.83 in year three. These figures will be offset by health-care savings of $50,187.48 in year one, $54,935.24 in year two and $58,484.75 in year three, which means a cost to taxpayers of $128,049.39.
Revaluation of properties
During Warren’s presentation to the council he provided updates regarding the revaluation of properties mandated by the city’s consent decree with the New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration regarding the case against the former Board of Assessors.
According to the update, which was provided in a letter from Corcoran Consulting Associates Inc., the firm has performed a number of duties, with more to be done in May of their work in preparing the revaluation. According to the document sales analysis is expected to be completed by May 31.
