BERLIN — Hopes of starting the cleanup of the Chlor-Alkali Superfund site this summer have been pushed back as negotiations over payment of the cost of the remediation are ongoing.
The cost of the cleanup falls on Georgia-Pacific Consumer Products/Fort James, under a 2015 administrative settlement that identified the company as successor to the former owners and operators of the mill.
Last fall, federal Environmental Protection Agency Project Manager Daryl Luce said his agency hoped to complete negotiations with Georgia-Pacific in time to start work this summer. But in an email exchange, he said negotiations with Georgia-Pacific are still ongoing. While Luce said he expects negotiations should be complete by mid-August, no field work will be done this year. Two years ago, the EPA estimated the cost of remediating the site at $5 million.
Georgia-Pacific has already picked up the cost of a supplemental remedial investigation and the field sampling work done since the settlement.
The N.H. Department of Environmental Services has just reached an agreement with Georgia-Pacific that calls for the company to reimburse the state $561,921 for costs it has incurred investigating and monitoring the site. But before the agreement can be filed with federal district court, the state has to allow for a 30-day public comment period. That period will be up Aug. 1.
Andrew Hoffman of DES Hazardous Waste Remediation Bureau said once the two consent decrees are finalized, the parties can move on with remedial design this fall or early 2023.
The former chemical plant was built in the late 1890s and the agreement reports it was operated during much of the 20th century by the Brown Company. Mercury, dioxins, furans, polychlorinated biphenyls, and semi-volatile organic compounds have been found on the site from the plant, which used electrolytic cells to produce caustic soda, bleach and other chemicals used in the paper-making process.
The last cell house was demolished in 1999, and the debris from the area was consolidated in a landfill with an impermeable cap that was constructed on the site. A slurry wall was built on two sides of the property. An estimated 130 pounds of mercury have been removed from the Androscoggin River and small amounts of mercury have continued to appear in bedrock fractures along the river.
The approved plan for the property calls for maintaining and monitoring the existing landfill cap, continuing to remove mercury from the river, treating contaminants in the aquifer and excavating and removing “hot spots” of soil contamination in the eastern and southern facility study areas. The estimated cost of the remediation in 2020 was $5 million.
The cell house property is approximately 4.6 acres located on the east bank of the Androscoggin River just downstream of the Sawmill Dam along with about 38 acres of former industrial property. There is no public access to the river at the site and the public is advised not to eat fish from the river.
