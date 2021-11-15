BERLIN — Recreation Director Terry Letarte retired last Friday after 41 years of working to provide recreational opportunities to Berlin residents.
Starting in 1980 as a clerk at what was then the Department of Recreation and Parks, Letarte remained as the department merged with the departments of health, welfare and library into the community services division. Later, the parks division was moved to public works and Letarte became recreation director.
Asked what kept her at the rec department for more than four decades, Letarte quickly said she is a “people” person and liked bringing different groups of people together.
She enjoyed working with a variety of age groups, from 3-year-old kids all the way to senior citizens. In recent years, it was not uncommon for her to have kids at the center whose parents she had there when they were young.
Letarte said she enjoyed the change in programs and activities from season to season — the changing programs bringing different challenges. The programming offered by the recreation department runs from sports programs and clinics to tumbling, dance, ski and snowboard lessons.
The list includes walking programs, crafts, Little Tykes playground, community gardens as well as basketball, hockey, field hockey, soccer, baseball for various age and skill levels. Then there are special events and programs like the annual Easter Egg hunt, the annual giant indoor yard sale, bike rodeo and rabies clinic.
Letarte said she tried to make the center available to as many residents as she could.
In recent weeks, she has offered the use of the recreation center to a support group that works with local homeless people.
The city issued a tribute to Letarte, thanking her for her years of service.
“Terry has been generous with her time and innovative with figuring out how to provide programming to kids who couldn’t otherwise participate. She has given time to Special Olympics as a long-standing volunteer with the program. Terry is inclusive, passionate about the work she does and makes sure everyone else gets the credit,” the city said, noting it discovered hundreds of photos of events at the center taken by Letarte but few photos of her.
Letarte said she worked a couple of different jobs after graduating from Gorham High School before landing at Berlin Recreation and Parks. She had taken a couple of courses at what is now White Mountains Community College, offered free as the region was recovering from the closing of Granite State Converse. She heard about the job at Berlin Recreation and Parks, applied, and was hired by then-Recreation and Parks Director Mitchell Berkowitz on Jan. 20, 1980, as a clerk.
When Berkowitz left to become city manager, Laura Viger took over as head of the department and eventually recreation and parks became part of the community service division. When Viger left, the department was again rearranged with parks moved to public works. Letarte became the recreation director.
Over the years, the staffing level has dropped and the department runs on a shoestring budget. Letarte said the department depends on grant funding, small user fees and donations to offer the range of programs it does. She cited the many volunteers who donate their time and the contractors the department hires for specific jobs.
“I could not have done this job without the volunteers,” she said. “I’ve had great volunteers.”
When COVID-19 hit, limiting programs for young people, Letarte said she was happy to be able to obtain a number of federal Empowering Youth Program grants to offer special programs for kids. One grant provided 10 weeks of indoor and outdoor sports and games for 30 middle and high school students. Another hired students to coach and work with 35 intellectually disabled individuals. There was also a grant for a program teaching kids to bowl.
In her retirement, Letarte says she plans to continue to be involved in Special Olympics but will devote more time to working on her house and doing things with her family. She and her husband enjoy going to the ocean and she also enjoys golf, her exercise class and a night at the local casino.
Replacing Letarte as the director is Duane Johnson. Johnson has served as the assistant recreation director and the city council last month approved his promotion to director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.