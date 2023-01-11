Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley solidifies his new friendship with Petunia the pig who got loose and was hanging out on a nearby cross country trail. He coaxed her home, to a property owned by Anne Peterson, using food. The pig owned by tenants of Peterson. (ANNE PETERSON PHOTO)
Petunia the pig is seen wandering near the Windy Hill cross-country ski trail in Jackson on Monday. (CHRIS PERLEY PHOTO)
Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley solidifies his new friendship with Petunia the pig who got loose and was hanging out on a nearby cross country trail. He coaxed her home, to a property owned by Anne Peterson, using food. The pig owned by tenants of Peterson. (ANNE PETERSON PHOTO)
JACKSON — When a wayward pig started hanging out on the Windy Hill cross-country ski trail, Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley knew just what to do: He grabbed an apple from his lunch and put a plan in motion to return the pig to its home.
Perley said that early Monday afternoon, he got calls from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office about an “errant” pig, later identified as Petunia, who was loitering on Windy Hill Farm’s cross county trail.
Windy Hill cross-country ski trail is located off Black Mountain Road, north of the Black Mountain ski area.
“We received multiple calls, and one caller thought it might be a feral pig. But I thought that was a stretch,” said Perley. “And since there is a farm up there, I thought maybe it was just a loose porker from the farm itself.”
He caught up with her about 50 to 60 yards off the trail. Ellen Chandler, the executive director of the Jackson Ski Touring Foundation, told him she believed the pig’s name was Petunia.
“Much to my surprise, the pig starts trotting down the trail towards me,” said Perley. “And so I got my apple, and I took a starter bite out of it, and let the pigs sniff it. So the pig kind of liked it and started eating it.”
Perley attempted to put a dog leash on Petunia, who didn’t mind until she was done with the apple.
“As I started trying to lead the pig on the leash, it sat down squat on the ground and started shaking her head to beat the band just about forced my arm out of the socket,” said Perley, who estimated Petunia to weigh over 100 pounds.
Perley said he started doing a “sooey” pig call and the pig started following him up a long driveway to the nearby house where she lives.
Property owner Anne Peterson came by, and they had “a good laugh,” and she took Perley’s photo as he fed Petunia some of her food.
He said Petunia belongs to tenants of Peterson’s.
Perley encouraged Petunia to go in her little hay lined pig house and at that point, Petunia rolled over and looked like she was going to take a nap.
“I gave her a few more scratches and told to be on her best behavior,” said Perley, adding that the pig was innocent and sweet and cute, “but if they don’t want to budge, they do not want to budge.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.