BEAN’S PURCHASE — A large group of volunteer rescuers and N.H. Fish and Game Conservation Officers made a night rescue of a hiker suffering from an unknown condition at the Carter Notch hut Friday night.
According to Fish and Game, an initial call for help came shortly after 7 p.m. from a Garmin alarm indicating a problem.
Stephane Sinimale, 49, of Dubai, United Arab Emerites, had hiked to the Appalachian Mountain Club’s Carter Notch Hut where he had planned to spend the night. While walking around the hut, he started experiencing a concerning medical ailment that necessitated a rescue response.
Due to the nature of the reported medical condition and distance to the nearest road, calls were made to get as many volunteers as possible for a possible 3.9-mile carryout. Over 20 volunteers and eight conservation officers responded and hiked in to the Carter Hut to assist in the rescue.
Volunteers with advanced medical training were able to provide a full assessment of Sinimale. With medication, rest and a sudden improvement in the Sinimale’s condition, the decision was made to have him attempt to slowly walk out under his own power. The rescue team along with a litter stayed close behind Sinimale in the event he could not make it.
After two hours of hiking at a steady pace, Sinimale had to be placed in the litter to make it out the last mile to the trailhead. The rescue crew with Sinimale arrived at the 19 Mile Brook Trailhead on Route 16 at 2 a.m. Sinimale was placed into the Gorham Ambulance, evaluated by EMS personnel, and ultimately transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for further medical treatment.
Assisting in the rescue were volunteers from Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue Stonehearth Outdoor Learning Opportunities, Appalachian Mountain Club, and Mountain Rescue Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.