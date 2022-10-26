GORHAM — Cameron Young, an AmeriCorps volunteer with the Senior Companion program in the Berlin/Gorham area, is a recipient of a 2022 “Spirit of New Hampshire” award.
Young's supervisor, Alison Nartiff, selected her for the honor.
Sixty-four award recipients statewide will be featured on Volunteer NH social media platforms during the first two weeks in November. This will give the public the chance to vote for a People's Choice Award recipient. The recognition campaign will culminate in an award ceremony, live-streamed to YouTube by Concord TV on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Performance artist Nazzy Nazz, of radio station 105.5 JYY, will emcee the awards ceremony from the CHUBB Theatre stage at the Capital Center for the Arts in Concord.
The five North Country recipients are:
Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team (PVSART); Adaptive Sports Partners of the North Country; Cameron Young, AmeriCorps Seniors volunteer with the New Hampshire Senior Companion Program, Gorham; and Our Corner Store, Whitefield.
The Belknap-Merrimack Community Action program oversees the Senior Companion program in Northern Grafton and Coos counties. Nartiff said of Young that Young sometimes works with as many as seven clients in a week, with lowing reports about Cameron coming back to Nartiff.
“One daughter of her clients called us after her mother passed to thank us for Cameron about how amazing she was to her mother. Her mother would go off on stories and Cameron would just “sit and smile," Nartiff said. “We are social animals and sometimes all we need is a friendly face."
Young is 72 and is a long-time resident of the North Country.
Young grew up on Long Island, New York, went to school in Boston for two years and to university in Ohio for two years.
“I became a second-grade teacher. Then I married the music teacher at school, and we had five children all about a year apart. Eventually our marriage broke up and I moved to New Hampshire where my parents were living. I married someone from Berlin. That is when I came back here,” she said.
Young brought her five children north and worked for many years at Cumberland Farms in Gorham where she was well known. Today, two of Young’s children live in Illinois, a son lives in Burlington, Vermont, a daughter makes her home in Berlin and another son is a manager at a northern New England branch of Crest Auto.
Her career path took a circuitous route.
“I liked the full-time job at Cumberland Farms then spent three years at Vashaw’s but could not do the stocking anymore. I had cut out an article about a senior companion program years ago thinking that is what I would like to do after I retire.”
Young telephone the woman who ran the program and was interviewed. Because there is a stipend and mileage, volunteers older than age 55 must be income eligible and pass some background checks. They must have a current driver's license and complete a training program. Volunteers are matched with their clients via common interests, hobbies and more.
Young said she loves being with older people. Teaching was something she picked but was unsure of that choice. “If I had to do it again, I would probably go into social work. You get very close to the people you meet with.”
A typical day for Young is different with each senior she spends time with.
“Some we will just sit and talk. Sometimes, watch TV, others we will go for a walk, go to the park, go grocery shopping. Some I bring to Bone Builders, which is a class to maintain your balance and stay steady. Some we go for coffee and doughnut, just to get them out, " she said, thinking aloud. “Their husbands or wives have passed on and their children have moved away.”
Aging can bring isolation, she explained.
“Most are just lonely. Some have full time caregivers, but the caregivers need respite, so I provide them that," said Young.
Young said she normally has someone for two or three hours in the morning, then home for lunch and then has someone else for two or three hours in the afternoon.
Young said she has had two of her companions die and some have gone into the nursing home.
“You have to realize that that is always a possibility," Young said.
Young was surprised when she was nominated. She said it was vey hard to get volunteers for the program. Young started with five or six other volunteers. She the only left from that original group. Another person recently joined.
Young said she will continue with the program if she can.
“I really love it,” she said.
She speaks about some of the people she assisted, some of whom are no longer alive. One lady lived way up on High Street in Berlin.
“Way up at the top. We would go in and watch Catholic TV with then have lunch sometimes. When the weather was nice, we would go for a little walk." I enjoyed being with her so much.
Young said she gets more from her clients than she gives.
“Sometimes listening and a smile go a long way. I love their stories.”
It is that sense of volunteerism for which the awards honor.
"Volunteers make a difference in our communities every day," Gretchen Stallings, executive director of Volunteer NH said in a statement. "Without asking for anything in return, many in the Granite State make volunteering a part of their daily life. 2022 has presented us with its own unique challenges, and we are thrilled to be able to celebrate the everyday heroes who gave their time and talent where it is needed most."
For more information on Spirit of NH awards, go to website volunteernh.org/spirit-of-nh-awards. To learn more about the Senior Companion program, go to website bm-cap.org.
