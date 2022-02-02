Gorham students 'walk a mile' with refugees

GORHAM — Gorham Middle High School seventh-graders recently were part of a project where they learned about political refugees in countries like Sudan and Rwanda. But this project didn’t just also involve reading about refugees, it involved immersion into the varied issues that refugees face as students “walked a mile” in the shoes of those refugees from other countries.
Gorham language arts teacher Heather Piche and Gorham social studies teacher Daniel Herrick said they worked on the idea together and then engaged their students in a learning activity that included having students build a website, create their own refugee narratives, create a suitcase of items they would bring with them on their trip and even included raising money to fund a child through the Save the Children organization.
The project included reading the novel “A Long Walk to Water” by Linda Sue Park which tells the story of Salva, a boy from Sudan. Lessons also focused on genocide in Rwanda and various conflicts in Sudan that have caused millions of refugees from those countries.
On the website, which can be viewed at sites.google.com/sau20.org/refugees-class-of-2027gmhs, students have their own pages where they have posted their narratives and other information they learned from the project. Narratives are in essence stories where students assume the role of refugees and effectively tell their stories and what experiences refugees go through in dealing with leaving behind their homes for better opportunities in other countries.
Student Nolan Lavigne said students chose child to sponsor as part of the Save the Children organization. Piche said the students’ goal was to raise $468, which would allow them to sponsor a child for a year. He said they exceeded that goal so that their child would have additional funding available to them.
Lavigne said he participated in the narrative portion of the project where he created a persona, in this case, a child by the name of Abdul Bol of the Dinka tribe.
Lavigne’s page outlines his narrative saga as well as the conflict that led to his “family” needing to leave their home in the Sudan.
Student Hazel Schuft said she thought the program was a good one and that she also participated in the narrative and donated funds to the Save the Children organization.
Schuft said she learned a lot about the conflicts in Sudan and Rwanda and the types of things refugees have to go through, specifically in refugee camps. She said she felt that having to leave their homes behind is probably the most difficult thing that refugees go through in their experience.
Student Camden Santy said the program was well put together and everyone involved did a good job. Santy said being a refugee is hard not only because of the hunger refugees experience but also having to learn an entirely new culture in a new country.
Student Gisele Mayorga said the project was fun as she was able to learn a lot about the culture and history of the countries the class studied. Mayorga said she participated in the suitcase project as well as the narrative portion and that she felt having to leave everything behind was probably the hardest part of what refugees experience.
Student Kasey Conrad said in her suitcase she had chickens, a knife, a gallon of water and a sleeping bag as necessary items to take on her journey. Conrad said she was amazed at what refugees go through and the long distances they have to travel on their journeys.
Student Sophie Savage said she really loved the program, saying that she really learned a lot about things that she might not otherwise be aware of. She said refugees see a lot of things on their journey and in their lives that will affect them for the rest of their lives.
Students finished the project, which began in December, last week, Piche said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.