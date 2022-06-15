GORHAM — A proposal to upgrade an existing canoe/kayak access site to the Androscoggin Rivers drew concerns about its impact on the surrounding neighborhood at Monday’s select board meeting.
In 2019, Gorham was selected as one of 10 finalists nationwide for Recreation Economy for Rural Communities Program to better connect the downtown with the Androscoggin River and its assets. Town Manager Denise Vallee said the Howland Avenue project is part of a larger plan to build sustainable outdoor recreation in Gorham while managing destination impact. She also stressed that the project being discussed is entirely for non-motorized recreation.
Currently, paddlers access the river off of Howland Avenue and the put-in is not easy. Vallee explained there is no safe walkway to launch your small watercraft — paddlers are forced to walk on various large rocks while carrying their kayak or canoe.
She said the plan is to add parking, improve the access walkway and add an L-shaped seasonal deck.
Gorham is also proposing to improve the put-in where the Androscoggin and Peabody Rivers meet by adding a stone stairway and two posts to tie up small watercraft on the Androscoggin side. Outlining the Howland project, Land Surveyor Burke York said the plan basically “upgrades what exists” and creates a closer parking area that can accommodate about 10 vehicles.
Turning to the larger plan, Vallee said Gorham has applied to the Northern Border Regional Commission for a grant to purchase the lot of land between VIP Tires and Service and the trestle bridge. Removing the blighted trailer, the town would add a gravel parking area for 12 vehicles. The site would be landscaped with pollinator gardens, picnic tables, handicapped-accessible public restrooms, kiosks, a bike repair station and a canoe/kayak put-in. The town is applying for a $281,622 grant, with the town’s 20 percent match covered by other small grants.
Vallee said a safety and education campaign is also part of the plan, noting that many people still recall when the Androscoggin River was heavily polluted. She said it is now safe to swim in the river.
“The end goal really is to increase the use of the river and make it more user-friendly for families to enjoy, for both locals and visitors without incident,” Vallee concluded.
A woman who lives near the trestle described the neighborhood as family-oriented and said there are ‘kids galore” there. “I really don’t want to see it,” she said, saying she fears it will bring more traffic.
Another speaker said her three children are grown but she does not want the extra traffic in the neighborhoods.
Another woman said building up the river access spots will take away quiet places that residents enjoy.
A fishing enthusiast reminded the town officials that that section of the river is catch-and-release and live bait is not allowed. He said he did not see the river as a big draw in Gorham when people can go north along the Androscoggin River to Seven Islands and Errol where access is easy and there is faster water.
Board Chair Mike Waddell pointed out that Gorham’s population has dropped from 3,500 people in 1990 to 2696 in 2020. He said the board is working hard to bring in businesses that are not tourist-related. But he also noted that recreational amenities like kayaking are what get people to come to places like New Hampshire and become full-time residents. Waddell said the board heard what residents said at the hearing and will consider the serious issues that were raised.
“And we'll be open and transparent about it every step of the way,” he promised.
