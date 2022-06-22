GORHAM — The Gorham Fourth of July Committee recently announced its schedule along with three people to be honored during this year’s five-day celebration of the nation’s birthday from June 30-July 4.
Gorham goes all out for its annual Fourth of July celebrations, with three parades, a midway with rides and games, nightly music and, of course, fireworks.
The celebration was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and returned last year with a shortened three-day calendar, which was hastily put together because of continuing uncertainties over whether it could be held. Fireworks had to be held July 3 last year due to last-minute booking difficulties.
This year, plans have again come together with more activities and fireworks returning to July 4. Committee Chairman Nathan Corrigan said, “Our standing committee of seven and 13 volunteers has been hard at work on this year’s celebration July 1 through the Fourth.”
“This year we have received a lot of help from (Gorham Rec Director) Jeff Stewart and the Recreation Department.”
The celebration starts next Thursday with the usual farmers market and live music on the Gorham Common, which that day features Randy Messineo.
On July 1, Miller Amusements will open on the Common at noon with a 6:30-8:30 p.m. concert with Don Boudreau performing the music of Elvis and The Beatles.
On Saturday, July 2, Miller Amusements Midway opens at noon, as does the cornhole tournament, a new addition, with registration of $10 per team.
Saturday night’s concert from 6:30-8:30 p.m. will be by Peter Kilpatrick.
On Sunday, July 3, the classic car parade is at 11 a.m., running from the Ed Fenn School to the Common. From 2-4 p.m., there will be karaoke hosted by White Mountain Music, and the evening concert, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. features Timothy Paul and Jackie Lee.
On Monday, July 4, the Kiddie’s Parade begins at the Ed Fenn School at 11 a.m. and the main parade begins at 2 p.m. The local band Straight Away will play on the common from 7-10 p.m. with fireworks by JOI Pyrotechnics at 10 p.m.
Corrigan said that this year the committee could not decide on who the grand marshal of the main parade should be “so we opened it to the public. The most suggestions that we received were for Ron Fini who was the 2010 grand marshal.”
Fini was one of the business teachers at Gorham High school from 1969-2008.
He retired, then returned to teaching part-time at Gorham High School. He has volunteered at Androscoggin Valley Hospital, was a staff member at the Berlin schools and the Family Resource Center and has volunteered in numerous charitable organizations.
He is a past grand knight of the Knights of Columbus and held many offices in that organization. He also is a DJ and continues to play at the American Legion as “Rocking Ron.”
“This year we dedicated our flier to two individuals who recently passed, said Corrigan. “Pastor Robert Haynes and Guy Lopez.”
Haynes, a longtime pastor in Berlin, had been very active in the community, involved in youth baseball, Harvest Christian Fellowship Church and the Oversee Hope food pantry and had worked with underprivileged youth and adults.
Guy Lopez was longtime volunteer in the community serving the United Way, AVH auxiliary, and as president of the White Mountain Rotary.
Corrigan said, “It was said of Guy that if there was a need for a volunteer anywhere in the Berlin/Gorham area, he was first in line.”
The main parade also features appearances by Miss New Hampshrie, Sarah White, Miss New Hampshire Outstanding Teen Corrinne kelly, Miss Berlin-Gorham Emily Vadeboncoeur and Miss Berlin Gorham’s Outstanding Teen Aimee Bousquet.
