GORHAM — The 16th annual Roland Chabot fishing derby was held Sunday at Libby Pool in Gorham.
Over 105 children registered for the event.
Paul LaFleur of the Androscoggin Valley Fish and Game Association said the association stocked the recreation pond with 400 fish two days before the derby.
Gorham Recreation director Jeff Stewart said he had expected a large crowd for the annual event held at Libby pool for children ages 5 to 12.
Stewart said, “We did not have the derby last year because of the pandemic. The recreation department has been doing this for 12 years with the AVFGA."
Stewart then explained the rules for the event, “Children must bring their own equipment. Fishing is bait only and the children must bait, handle the rod and line, and bring in what they catch themselves, although they can get help from an adult for casting.”
Stewart said donated prizes are drawn from the registration forms after fishing is over and after the cookout.
The derby is held in memory of Roland Chabot, long-time Gorham Hardware store owner and well-known sportsman.
Chabot was known for his fly-fishing and fly-tying skills, and he loved to teach children how to fly fish.
N.H. Fish and Game Sergeant Glen Lucas and New Hampshire State police marine patrol officer Ben Harmon attended the event and walked through the crowd encouraging the children in their fishing attempts.
The grand was a fly-fishing outfit and locally made flies donated by Gorham Hardware owner Michael Chabot, Roland’s son.
The younger Chabot is also widely known for his fishing skills.
He said, “The derby originally started years ago and took place at the ‘little people's' pond in Berlin but with changed owners, the derby moved to Libby pool and is supported by the Gorham recreation department, Gorham hardware, RE/MAX Real Estate and the Androscoggin Valley Fish and Game Association.”
A cookout took place while the derby was on, with food and prizes supplied to the contestants by RE/MAX Real Estate.
Volunteers from the Androscoggin Valley Fish and Game Association cooked for the crowd. The AVFGA supplied the fish, which come from the Milan fish hatchery and the hatchery in Ossipee.
Chabot said about the Derby, “My father loved to fish, and the derby is something my father would have enjoyed, teaching kids how to fish.”
