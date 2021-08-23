MILAN — The Friends of the Big Nansen Ski Jump plan to move forward this fall with restoring the abandoned 40-meter hill on the site. The goal is to allow the group to host a high school jumping competition there next January as part of the celebration of the 100th anniversary of Nansen Ski Club’s first winter carnival.
Re-profiling of the landing hill on the 80-meter Big Nansen Ski Jump is well underway and should be completed soon. But recognizing that renovating the historic jump will be a longer and more expensive project than originally anticipated, the Friends decided to turn their immediate focus to constructing smaller jumps.
The Friends had hoped to restore the old 40-meter jump and build a new 20-meter jump as part of its desire to revitalize ski jumping in the region by attracting young skiers to the sport. Two contractors submitted bids with each asked to provide separate bids for each hill.
Lee J. Corrigan of Gorham, the contractor currently re-profiling the landing hill on the Big Nansen Ski Jump, was the low bidder for both small hills. But the bids were much higher than expected. The bid for the 40-meter hill is $103,500, almost double what the Friends had budgeted for both hills. Friends Treasurer Scott Halvorson said the bid for the 20-meter hill was even higher because the contractor would be creating a hill instead of restoring an existing one.
The Friends is now looking at going ahead with the 40-meter hill this fall and putting the 20-meter hill on hold. Much of the money for the small jump project is coming from a $40,000 Northern Forest Center grant and match but the bid price left a shortfall of over $50,000. A significant private donation and some switching of state money earmarked for other work on the project will allow the Friends to move forward. Halvorson said the Nansen Ski Club board must submit a revised project budget to the Northern Forest Center for its approval before the bid can be awarded.
The 40-meter hill is sized for high school competition and the Friends have consulted with Kennett High Ski Jumping Coach Chip Henry and the White Mountain Ski Jumping about creating a program for kids here.
While the 20-meter hill is out of the picture, Halvorson said the Friends is exploring creating a smaller beginner” jump using donated equipment and labor for next winter. He said ski jumping is a strong part of the club’s legacy and creating small hills will attract youth and their parents, locally and statewide, to experience the sport.
The design for the re-profiling of the landing hill for the Big Nansen and the smaller hills were done by the country’s preeminent ski jump designer, Matt Gundry of CBS Squared Inc. The new landing hill will closely match the existing slope but will be smoother, providing a softer landing. Part of the work includes a concrete retaining wall, right below the jump takeoff, to accommodate a false knoll to be built later. The cost of the work of the landing hill work, including engineering, comes to over $300,000. The bulk of the funding comes from a $250,000 Northern Border Regional Commission grant plus a match by the Friends and $35,000 appropriation by the state.
The Friends continue to look for funding to continue work on the big jump. The combination of required design features for safety and the spike in building materials because of COVID-19 has pushed up the estimated cost of reinforcing the steel jump tower structure to accommodate the proposed renovations to between $800,000 to $1 million. Another $500,000 is needed for safety deflection boards, starting boxes and a new judging stand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.