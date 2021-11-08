Duplicate charges dropped; court to rule on evidence motions
LANCASTER — Twenty-two duplicate charges against the truck driver in the Fallen Seven case were formally dropped Monday as the case moves to closer to its Nov. 29 trial date.
Coos County Attorney John McCormick said Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 25, of West Springfield, Mass., will still face seven counts of negligent homicide, seven counts of negligent homicide-DUI, seven counts of manslaughter, one count of reckless operation, and one count of aggravated DUI in the June 2019 death of seven members of the JarHeads Motorcycle Club on Route 2 in Randolph.
But McCormick nolle prossed 22 counts of negligent homicide, negligent homicide-DUI, manslaughter, and reckless conduct that were issued by a Coos County grand jury on Oct. 18, 2019.
The 2019 indictments alleged that Zhukovskyy crossed the center line into the opposite lane of traffic. But after an analysis of the collision cast said the collision occurred on the center line and the front tire of the lead motorcycle was protruding ““protruding over onto the center line”, Zhukovskyy was indicted again this past March.
The March 2021 indictments allege he negligently caused the death of the seven motorcyclists by operating a motor vehicle in a dangerous manner. At the time, McCormick said the newer indictments corrected some of the language in the original indictments and said the 2019 indictments would be nolle prossed.
Coos Superior Court will hold the final pretrial conference in the case Tuesday morning and at that time, Justice Peter Bornstein will also rule on various motions filed by both the state and defense.
Jury selected is scheduled to get underway on Tuesday, Nov. 16 and the court has scheduled three days to pick a jury. The trial will get underway on Nov. 29 and is expected to take at least three weeks. The state witness list alone includes over 140 individuals. The trial is scheduled to be live screened by Court TV.
Members of the JarHeads Motorcycle Club were traveling east on Route 2 from Randolph to the American Legion Post in Gorham in the early evening of June 21, 2019 when the motorcycles collided head-on with a Dodge Ram pickup truck hauling a flatbed trailer driven by Zhukovskyy, for Westfield Transport of West Springfield, Mass.
Killed in the collision were Albert Mazza, 59, of Lee; Daniel Pereira, 58, of Riverside, R.I.; Michael Ferazzi, 62, of Contoocook; Aaron Perry, 45, of Lee; Desma Oakes, 42, of Concord; and Edward and Joan Corr, both 58 of Lakeview, Mass. Three others were injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.