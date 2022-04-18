CONCORD — Former Executive Councilor Michael Cryans announced Saturday he will run for the newly redrawn 2nd Council district seat.
The Hanover Democrat served as the District 1 councilor from 2018 to 2020, but the redrawn Executive Council districts now put him in District 2, where incumbent Cinde Warmington (D-Concord) is expected to seek re-election.
Cryans’ announcement will produce a Democratic primary for the district that runs from the southwestern part of the state to Concord to the lower end of Coos County at the north.
The district currently runs from the Western edge of New Hampshire to the eastern border.
In a letter to supporters announcing his candidacy, Cryans notes the new District 2 comprises 46 municipalities from District 1, 32 municipalities from District 2, and 3 municipalities from other districts.
He said the 46 municipalities that were in District 1 now are a majority of towns in District 2.
“I found my previous job experiences to be very helpful while serving on the Council,” Cyrans said. “My experiences as a high school teacher in Littleton, senior vice president at a bank in Hanover, and executive director at a substance misuse center in Lebanon have given me the ability to work with many communities around the state.”
Cryans first ran for the council in 2014 in a special election to replace long-time District 1 councilor, the late Raymond Burton (R-Bath), who served on the council for decades.
Cryans has run every two years since and was successful in the 2018 election.
“After 19 years as a Grafton County commissioner and two years as an executive councilor, I would love to be your voice once again,” he told supporters, noting his priority is serving others.
“I will bring local, grassroots-style politics to Concord,” Cryans said, “and will fight for Democratic values for my fellow Granite Staters.”
He has also served on the Unique 529 College Savings Commission, the New England Drug Court, and the Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.