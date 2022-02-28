BERLIN — The city of Berlin is still resolving issues related to a case in 2021 where the N.H. Board of Tax and Land Appeals ruled the Berlin Board of Assessors acted improperly in granting themselves abatements.
According to Berlin Interim City Manager Pam Laflamme, during last Monday’s city council meeting, a consent decree from that case required that the city have a full statistical update to revaluate all taxable and nontaxable properties in Berlin.
In order to fulfill that requirement, the city is contracting with Corcoran Consulting Associates Inc. to perform the statistical update at a cost of $79,200.
Laflamme said because of the way the requirements of the decree are laid out, someone from Corcoran will be on-site at city hall 50 percent of the time. Laflamme said the work is expected to be done before June 30, 2023.
In response to the time frame, Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier asked if the statistical update would be done in time for the city to set the tax rate for the upcoming budget.
Laflamme said the plan is to get as much done as quickly as possible and that Corcoran’s intent would be to move through the process quickly. She said the parties involved would be having a meeting regarding the update at the beginning of March and that a more definite time frame could be discussed at that time.
After the N.H. Board of Tax and Land Appeals issued its ruling in March 2021, the Berlin Board of Assessors members resigned their positions. Since that time, the city council has acted as the board. Laflamme recommended the council remain as acting board of assessors while the statistical update is being completed and to not create a new board until later.
Grenier told Laflamme that when everything was done with Corcoran’s work and any other issues relating to the BTLA case that he wanted a breakdown of all of the costs associated with handling the issue.
In a separate matter, Laflamme presented to the council information that White Mountain Paper Co. was able to get a grant through the state Clean Water Revolving Fund for $100,000 for a feasibility study.
The White Mountain Paper Co. originally came before the council to discuss the possibility of creating a closed-loop waste-treatment system between the mill, Berlin and Gorham. The proposal would be for mill effluent to be treated by the Berlin and Gorham wastewater treatment plants and returned to the mill as process water.
In September 2021, White Mountain Paper returned to the council and company officials said, based upon input from the community, the company was modifying its original request and was now proposing that the mill take wastewater effluent from the Berlin wastewater treatment plant to use as the company’s process water. This plan is only about 25 percent of the original scope, but would afford the company the opportunity to develop a partnership and demonstrate that the mill is going to be in the community for a long time, company officials said.
At the September meeting, the council voted unanimously to allow White Mountain Paper the opportunity to move forward with a feasibility study.
During last Monday’s meeting, Laflamme said White Mountain Paper was requesting that the city take the $100,000 in grant funds, run a full request for qualifications and supervise the feasibility study process. The council unanimously agreed to take over the process.
In other business, the council unanimously approved appointing Tom McCue as the city’s representative to the New Hampshire Municipal Association for its 2023-24 legislative policy process.
McCue has been the city’s representative for eight years.
